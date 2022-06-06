I have not attended an LGBTQIA+ event this June. But I did attend the National Tour of “The Prom”, and that is certainly the next best thing! My only complaint is that this charming, timely, wise, vital, and very necessary show only plays a limited engagement at 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle through June 19.
“The Prom” is a charmingly old-fashioned show that takes place in the present. “The Prom” won the Drama Desk Award as “Best Musical” in 2016, and was adapted into a Netflix Film in 2020. The story is firmly set in our social media obsessed world. Chad Beguelin and Matthew Sklar have written an infectious, pop-driven, but pastiche score that pays tribute to Broadway’s past. The show effectively matches “old-school” Broadway with a modern story and modern Broadway sensibilities.
The story begins with a simple wish. Emma (Kaden Kearney) wants to go to the prom with her girlfriend Alyssa (Kalyn West). This causes such an uproar that the prom at James Madison High School in Indiana is cancelled. Alyssa is not “out” yet, and her mother (Ashanti J’Aria) Is the rather monstrous president of the PTA. The last thing Emma wants is to attract attention or publicity. She receives an avalanche of unwanted publicity from an nlikely quartet of Broadway “celebrities”.
Broadway diva Dee Dee Allen (Courtney Balan), co-star Barry Glickman (Patrick Wetzel) and their friends Angie and Trent (Emily Borromeo and Bud Weber) quickly discover that “celebrity” is an extremely fickle thing, indeed. On Broadway, you are only as influential as your latest hit, and their Broadway musical biography of Eleanor Roosevelt explodes as Broadway’s biggest bomb. Dee Dee and Barry are attacked as Broadway’s most insufferable narcissists; past their prime and hopelessly out of touch with reality. The fact that all this is true is lost on Dee Dee and friends as they do emergency damage control.
Dee Dee needs an instant “cause celebre”, so Angie goes to Twitter where she sees a post about Emma and the prom predicament. Arriving in a bus from a cancelled tour of “Godspell”, Dee Dee and entourage stor the PTA meeting in Indiana, demanding the school host an all-inclusive prom.
“Broadway Magic” does not conquer all, however. The plan, in fact, backfires horribly, leaving Emma more alone and miserable than before. The solution comes when Emma finds and shares her own authentic voice on Youtube. This leads to an all-inclusive prom across Indiana, but still not every problem is solved by a well-performed musical number and a Rainbow Pride flag. They never will be. All that matters is the humor and heart of “The Prom” are in the right place.
The heart and soul of “The Prom” comes from the beautifully natural and down to earth performance of Kaden Kearney as Emma. The wonderful Patrick Wetzel gives the show its big blast of gay pride as irrepressible Barry. “The Prom” is also a “Broadway Insider” dream come true. The show is packed with so many Broadway and pop-culture references that even a die-hard Broadway aficionado like myself could never catch all of them. Legendary director-choreographer Bob Fosse is specifically referenced in the show-stopping number “Zazz!” There are also affectionate nods to Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber, Stephen Schwartz, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mickey Rooney and Judy Garland, among many others.
I will admit, I laughed loudly and helplessly when Patrick Wetzel as Barry proclaimed to the Wicked Witch Of The PTA, “We are going to have a prom, and there is nothing you or your evil army of Winged Monkeys can do about it!!”
“The Prom” deserves to be embraced by appreciative and enthusiastic audiences. Hurry, before “The Prom” ends its Seattle engagement on June 19.