The 2022-2023 theatre season has begun. I was delighted to recently return to Village Theatre in Issaquah for the first time in over two years. There have been some significant changes since my last pre-pandemic visit in January, 2020; notably new managing director Laura Lee, and new artistic director Adam Immerwahr.
It was nice to be back at Village again, especially since the 2022-2023 premiere show is that quirky, oddball, very Off-Off Broadway cult favorite “Little Shop Of Horrors”. A personal favorite of director Brandon Ivie, the show celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. When “Shop” moved from Off-Off Broadway to Off-Broadway, it graduated from cult favorite to critical darling; winning the Drama Desk Award, the NY Drama Critics Circle Award, and the Outer Critics Circle Award. The show fits into an intriguing sub-genre: the horror-comedy musical, where some low-level screams and scares live next door to silly humor and outlandish premises.
What elevates “Shop” above its Drive-In, “B” Movie origins is the musical score by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken. “Shop” made the team famous long before they created the Disney “animated musical renaissance” with “The Little Mermaid” and “Beauty And The Beast”. There is nothing particularly “Disney-esque” about “Shop.” We are in darker territory here. “Shop” is Skid-Row slums mixed with late 1950’s “doo-wop” and early 1960’s Mowtown sounds.
The Village Theatre production features musical direction by Aaron M. Davis Norman and Tim Symons, and choreography by Randy Ford. The scenic designs by Tim Mackabee and costume designs by Sarafina Bush effectively capture the squalid Skid-Row environment, where “depression is just status quo.”
Kyle Nicholas Anderson is suitably nerdy and endearing as poor, put-upon floral assistant Seymour, who is treated like trash by his boss Mr. Mushnik (Eric Polani Jensen). Seymour survives by “crushing’’ on his co-worker Audrey (Shanelle Nichole Leonard), who is involved in a toxic relationship with Orin Scrivello, D.D.S. (Nick Watson). Audrey sings, “I know Seymour’s the greatest, but I’m dating a semi-sadist.”
One day, Seymour brings an odd-looking plant into the shop, which he affectionately names “Audrey 2”. Inexplicably, people randomly enter the shop and say, “Why, that is the most bizarre and unusual plant I have ever seen!” What at first seems a business boon leads to everyone’s doom. “Audrey 2” is no adorable shop plant. She/it is a Rhythm and Blues singing, trash-talking, man and woman eating plant!
“Audrey 2” is also a puppet performed by two artists. John Scott manipulates the progressively bigger and monstrous puppet from inside, while Kennedy Salters provides the speaking and singing voice. Scott and Salters give a marvelously in sync, in tandem performance.
The other actors adroitly avoid being upstaged by “Audrey 2.” I loved Miss Leonard’s refreshingly different interpretation of Audrey. She does not play Audrey with a distracting lisp, thank goodness, and her vocals are spot-on. Although Audrey is victimized by her boyfriend and her environment, Miss Leonard gives her a hint of dormant sassiness, which I very much appreciated.
There is one song that has become a theatre “standard” outside of its context in “Shop.” The song is “Suddenly, Seymour’, a touching ballad sung in the midsts of despair and doom. Miss Leonard and Mr. Anderson do perfect justice to it.
And call me weird, but I loved the song “Be A Dentist’, Nick Watson’s show-stopping ode to the pain and sadistic pleasures of dentistry. After Orin dies from an overdose of nitrous oxide, the versatile Mr. Watson appears later as several different characters.
There is much to enjoy in “Shop”, but it is not a perfect production. My favorite part of the show has always been the “Girls Trio” of Ronette, Crystal, and Chiffon. The trio functions as a “Greek Chorus”, musically commenting on the tragic/comic elements in the show. The title song, particularly, should be finger-snappingly catchy and irresistibly infectious. Instead, all the Trio numbers fall flat in more ways than one in this production. This trio is lackluster and without vitality. Miss Leonard and Mr. Watson have the power vocals and range the Trio does not. And the overall “sound mix” in the production tends to go distressingly bad or “off” at inopportune moments.
If you are familiar with the ending from the fun 1986 movie musical version directed by Muppet master Frank Oz, be prepared for the more “downbeat” ending of the stage musical. Otherwise. the “horrors” in “Little Shop” are minimal, and nothing beyond a “PG”rating. The show is too excessively theatrical to be seen as anything but silly musical fun.