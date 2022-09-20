Support Local Journalism


The 2022-2023 theatre season has begun. I was delighted to recently return to Village Theatre in Issaquah for the first time in over two years. There have been some significant changes since my last pre-pandemic visit in January, 2020; notably new managing director Laura Lee, and new artistic director Adam Immerwahr.

It was nice to be back at Village again, especially since the 2022-2023 premiere show is that quirky, oddball, very Off-Off Broadway cult favorite “Little Shop Of Horrors”. A personal favorite of director Brandon Ivie, the show celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. When “Shop” moved from Off-Off Broadway to Off-Broadway, it graduated from cult favorite to critical darling; winning the Drama Desk Award, the NY Drama Critics Circle Award, and the Outer Critics Circle Award. The show fits into an intriguing sub-genre: the horror-comedy musical, where some low-level screams and scares live next door to silly humor and outlandish premises.

