One call can help avoid digging damages BY JACK BELCHER staff writer Jack Belcher Author email Aug 16, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Alex (far left), Tommy and their mom Deanne Varnum enjoy their snow cones during the city of Ellensburg's Call 811 Before you Dig event on Aug. 11. Jack Belcher / Daily Record City of Ellensburg personnel handed out snow cones on Aug. 11 to celebrate 811 Call Before You Dig Day. Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Call 911 for emergencies, meanwhile calling 811 will prevent them by making sure digging into the ground will not damage any city utilities.Utilities like power, sewer, water, irrigation, natural gas and other cables run underground throughout most cities, and can be damaged by people digging in their yards. Blindly digging is dangerous and can lead to customer outages, unnecessary gas releases, injuries or death.According to city of Ellensburg Gas Engineer Darin Yusi, underground utilities run everywhere, and can easily be in someones yard without them knowing. No matter how deep someone is digging, whether they are putting in a pool or a flower garden, the golden rule is to call 811 to be sure it’s safe to dig.To help spread the word of this service, the City Gas Division held a small celebration of sorts on Aug. 11 where they gave out free snow cones to the community in front of City Hall. This was organized and run by Heather Forgey with the city gas department. Families came from around town to take advantage of the free sweets, and some used the opportunity to teach their kids about the dangers of blindly digging in the yard. “We came because I think it’s important for kids to learn,” said Deanne Varnum, who was their with her kids. “And also because of the free snow cones.”Calling 811 will connect someone with an operator who will ask a series of questions.“After the request is accepted by the operator, utility locators are called out to mark any underground utilities in the marked area,” said Yusi in an email. “This service is free, and locators are given two business days to mark the area. The requesting party must also wait the required two business days before digging.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jack Belcher Author email Follow Jack Belcher Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos Articles‘She’s built a little bit different’: Tia Andaya returns to play for her dad and hometownWindy Pass Fire at 98 acres, 16% containedParents urge school board to defy state mask orderAegis Living Opens Kirkland Waterfront CommunityMasking mandate heats up at school open forumKittitas County advises testing for COVID exposureHospitals in Oregon buckling under surge of COVID patientsEPD issues warning about opioid pills laced with FentanylThree men that served in the Union Army during the Civil War will finally receive headstonesEllensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame: Bucking Bronc Dynamite to be inducted Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter