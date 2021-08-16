Support Local Journalism


Call 911 for emergencies, meanwhile calling 811 will prevent them by making sure digging into the ground will not damage any city utilities.

Utilities like power, sewer, water, irrigation, natural gas and other cables run underground throughout most cities, and can be damaged by people digging in their yards. Blindly digging is dangerous and can lead to customer outages, unnecessary gas releases, injuries or death.

According to city of Ellensburg Gas Engineer Darin Yusi, underground utilities run everywhere, and can easily be in someones yard without them knowing. No matter how deep someone is digging, whether they are putting in a pool or a flower garden, the golden rule is to call 811 to be sure it’s safe to dig.

To help spread the word of this service, the City Gas Division held a small celebration of sorts on Aug. 11 where they gave out free snow cones to the community in front of City Hall. This was organized and run by Heather Forgey with the city gas department. Families came from around town to take advantage of the free sweets, and some used the opportunity to teach their kids about the dangers of blindly digging in the yard.

“We came because I think it’s important for kids to learn,” said Deanne Varnum, who was their with her kids. “And also because of the free snow cones.”

Calling 811 will connect someone with an operator who will ask a series of questions.

“After the request is accepted by the operator, utility locators are called out to mark any underground utilities in the marked area,” said Yusi in an email. “This service is free, and locators are given two business days to mark the area. The requesting party must also wait the required two business days before digging.”

