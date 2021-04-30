Members of the Central Washington University community, and anyone else interested in learning more about careers in sports management, are invited to attend a free virtual conference on Tuesday, according to a news release from CWU.
The Northwest Center for Sport (NWCS) will be hosting the Northwest Sport Management Summit from 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., giving participants an opportunity to interact with professionals who represent major sports organizations.
“Our goal for the summit is to give students some professional development opportunities outside the classroom,” said Sean Dahlin, the director of NWCS and an assistant professor in the CWU Department of Sport and Movement Studies. “We also want to help connect them with other people in the industry so they can build their network.”
Another goal is to show participants the wide array of career opportunities that are available in the sport management field, including sales and marketing, facilities, analytics, player development, event management, recreation management, parks and recreation, coaching and more.
“We have alums across the board,” Dahlin said. “There really is something for everyone because what we do is so interdisciplinary.”
Tuesday’s summit will begin with a brief introduction at 10 a.m., followed by a keynote address from Brigham Young University Athletic Director Tom Holmoe at 10:15 a.m.
Three more panelist discussions will follow:
• 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. — “Building Your Professional Network”
• 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. — “Revenue Generation in Sport”
• 2-3:15 p.m. — “Exploring Various Career Paths Within Sport”
Those interested in attending the Northwest Sport Management Summit can register in advance at: https://hopin.com/events/northwest-sport-management-summit#schedule
If you have questions about the event, email sean.dahlin@cwu.edu.