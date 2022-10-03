An open house for the newly renovated Lincoln Elementary School will be at 5 p.m., Thursday, according to the news release from the Ellensburg School District.
Tours of the school and refreshments will follow the dedication program. The renovation of Lincoln, Ellensburg’s oldest school, was part of a $59.5 million capital improvement program supported through the passage of a bond in November 2018.
Lincoln was originally slated to open in fall 2023 but was completed a full year ahead of schedule, and on budget, despite supply chain issues and labor shortages.
Improvements include a new HVAC, mechanical, plumbing and electrical systems, as well as the addition of an approximately 6,000-square-foot gymnasium.
“It was important to the community that we maintain the character of the building that generations of Ellensburg students have attended,” said Superintendent Jinger Haberer. “It’s very exciting to have this beautiful piece of our history full of the innovations of a modern school. We could not be more grateful for the support of the community.”
In addition to the dedication, Lincoln will host an open house and book fair that evening. Before the celebration begins, El Loco food truck will be on-site for those who would like to purchase dinner.
"It’s going to be an exciting day at Lincoln,” said principal Delbert Heistand. “We look forward to sharing our new school with our families, friends and neighbors.”