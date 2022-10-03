Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


An open house for the newly renovated Lincoln Elementary School will be at 5 p.m., Thursday, according to the news release from the Ellensburg School District.

Tours of the school and refreshments will follow the dedication program. The renovation of Lincoln, Ellensburg’s oldest school, was part of a $59.5 million capital improvement program supported through the passage of a bond in November 2018.

Tags

Recommended for you