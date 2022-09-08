Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Kittitas County Public Works Department has scheduled two open houses for the public to review the six-year transportation plan for 2023-2028, according to a news release from Kittitas County.

This plan includes the 2023 annual construction program. These capital improvement projects utilize local funds as well as grant funds to complete a variety of projects such as removing culverts, bridge replacements, roadway rehabilitation, maintenance and various safety improvements. The presenting document includes the vicinity map of project, financial breakdown and project description.

Tags

Recommended for you