...BREEZY AND DRY CONDITIONS FRIDAY AND SATURDAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 11 PM PDT
SATURDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONES OR610, OR611, OR639, OR640, OR641, WA690, WA691, AND
WA695...
The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag
Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect
from noon Friday to 11 PM PDT Saturday. The Fire Weather Watch is
no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 610 East Slopes of Central
Oregon Cascades, 611 Deschutes National Forest -minus Sisters
Ranger District, 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon
Cascades, 640 Central Mountains of Oregon, 641 Lower Columbia
Basin of Oregon west of Arlington and Condon, 690 Kittitas
Valley west of Ellensburg, 691 Lower Columbia Basin west of
Bickleton and 695 East Washington South Central Cascade
Mountains.
* WINDS...Northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Strongest winds will be along and near the Cascade crest.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 to 15 percent with poor
recovery expected Friday night.
* IMPACTS...Dry conditions with gusty winds could cause enhanced
fire weather behavior and allow existing fires to more easily
spread. Northeasterly component of the wind could also
complicate attack efforts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
Open houses set for county six-year transportation plan
The Kittitas County Public Works Department has scheduled two open houses for the public to review the six-year transportation plan for 2023-2028, according to a news release from Kittitas County.
This plan includes the 2023 annual construction program. These capital improvement projects utilize local funds as well as grant funds to complete a variety of projects such as removing culverts, bridge replacements, roadway rehabilitation, maintenance and various safety improvements. The presenting document includes the vicinity map of project, financial breakdown and project description.
Review drafts and provide any response by Sept. 16.
Two open houses will be held for the public to review and make comments or suggestions of road projects for the six-year transportation improvement plan and annual construction program.
• Sept. 12, 4 to 6 p.m. Upper County Maintenance Facility Conference Room, 51 No. 5 Mine Rd, Cle Elum
• Sept. 13, 4 to 6 p.m. at Kittitas County Public Works Conference Room, 411 N. Ruby St., Suite 1, Ellensburg