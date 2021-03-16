Kittitas County has over 300 appointments open for the COVID-19 vaccine clinic Wednesday, according to a news release from the county.
Once Wednesday is full for appointments, Thursday and Friday availability will be open as well. That means well over 300 appointment slots available. Sign up now if you are eligible.
This week Kittitas County will begin vaccinating Phase 1B, Tier 2 per Washington state. If you are eligible for 1A, or 1B Tier 1 and 2, you can make an appointment now. Appointments can be made via SignUpGenius online. PhaseFinder will be updated on Wednesday to reflect the opening of 1B, Tier 2. People can make appointments now and print PhaseFinder confirmations Wednesday after it has been updated.
If you need additional assistance in accessing appointments, specifically accommodations as a result of a disability, reach out to Central Washington Disability Resources (CWDR) for help at 509-962-9620. If you are a disabled adult or are over the age of 60 and would like sign-up assistance, please call Aging & Long-Term Care at (509) 925-8765 or (877) 401-2583.
If you do not have access to help and you are not over 60 or have a disability, you can also call the vaccine question line at 509-933-8315.To read aboutCOVID-19 vaccine, visit www.doh.wa.gov or www.cdc.gov. If you have questions about COVID-19 testing, you may contact your healthcare provider or the KVH COVID clinic at 509-933-8850.