Jerry Martens has held on to his second-place finish in the race for Kittitas County Commissioner District 2 and will advance to face incumbent Laura Osiadacz in the November general election.
In the vote count posted Friday afternoon, Osiadacz is at 53% (3,440 votes), Martens is at 25% (1,653) and Jessica Karraker is at 21% (1,394). All three are Republicans.
According to the auditor’s website, an estimated 140 ballots are left to count. The next count is on Aug. 18, when the election also will be certified.
The general election race for Public Utility District 1 Commissioner 1 will be between Rick Catlin and Patrick Kelleher.
In the primary totals posted Friday, Catlin is at 33% (1,299), Kelleher at 28% (1,093), Tom Morris at 14% (534), Ron V. Mitchell at 13% (514) and Jim Henderson at 11% (449).
The general election race for the 13th District state Representative Position 1 will be between Republican Tom Dent and Democrat Eduardo Castañeda-Diaz. In the districtwide vote Dent is at 74% (27,463), Castañeda-Diaz is at 23% (8,557) and Classical Democrat John “the man” Malan is at 3% (1,027).
The general election race for the U.S. Congressional 8th District seat will be between incumbent Democrat Kim Schrier and Republican Jesse Jensen. Schrier is at 42% (85,517) and Jensen is at 20% (39,531).
The races for Kittitas County Sheriff and Kittitas County Commissioner District 1 were both on the ballot, but in both cases, both candidates advance.
The primary for sheriff has Clay Myers at 73% (10,598) and Bart Olson at 26% (3,710). Both are Republicans. The primary for Kittitas County Commissioner District has Cory Wright at 65% (3,340) and Kristin Ashley at 33% (1,684). Both are Republicans.
According to the auditor’s website, voter turnout is at 57.78%.