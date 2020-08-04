Incumbent Laura Osiadacz leads a field of three in the primary election race for Kittitas County Commissioner District 2, according to preliminary vote totals posted Tuesday night on the Kittitas County Auditor’s website.
Osiadacz is at 2,077 votes (52%), Jerry Martens is at 1,069 votes (27%) and Jessica Karraker is at 823 votes (21%). The top two vote-getters advance to the November general election. All three are Republicans
In the other Kittitas County contested primary race Rick Catlin leads the field of five seeking the Kittitas County Public Utility District Commissioner 1 seat. Catlin is at 863 votes (35%), followed by Patrick Kelleher, 653 votes (26%), Tom Morris, 345 votes (14%), Ron V. Mitchell, 320 votes (13%), and Jim Henderson, 277 votes (11%). The top two vote-getters advance to the November election.
In the district-wide primary for 13th District state Representative Position 1, incumbent Republican Tom Dent is at 17,039 votes (73%), Democrat Eduardo Castañeda-Diaz is at 5,418 votes (23%) and Classical Democrat John “the man” Malan is at 729 votes (3%). The top two vote-getters advance to the November election. In Kittitas County-only votes, Dent received 6,435 votes (66%), Castañeda-Diaz, 2,957 (31%), and Malan, 225 (3%).
The races for Kittitas County Sheriff and Kittitas County Commissioner District 1 were both on the ballot, but in both races, the two candidates advance to the general. In the primary for sheriff, Clay Myers is at 6,568 votes (73%) and Bart Olson is at 2,347 votes (26%). Both are Republicans. In the primary for Kittitas County Commissioner District 1, Cory Wright is at 2,118 votes (66%) and Kristin Alley is at 1,060 votes (33%). Both are Republicans.
In races determined in the primary, Snoqualmie Pass Fire and Rescue Proposition 1 received 83 yes votes (84%) and 16 no votes (16%). Fire District 7 Proposition No. 1 received 930 yes votes (69%) and 414 no votes (31%).
According to the auditor’s website, the next vote count is on Aug. 7.