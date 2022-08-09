pet of the week

Max is looking for a home.

Max is a handsome older (estimated age 12 years) neutered male who had a pretty rough and lonely life for the past three years chained to a dog igloo shelter and outdoors at all times. Surprisingly his basic good nature and optimistic outlook prevailed and after a few months of good care, excellent diet and veterinary assistance, this guy is ready for a home of his own with a family or a single person.

He is used to very little exercise so he would be suitable for someone who loves the companionship of a loyal buddy, but not the demands of hours on the leash. Does this sound ideal for you? Probably! If so, the way to get started is to call Marla @(707) 803-3496 and make an appointment to visit Josie’s Misfits Ranch outside of Ellensburg. You can also get started by learning more about the ranch and some of the other dogs available by checking out the website: marla@josiesmisfitranch.org.

