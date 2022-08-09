...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 103 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast
Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Max is a handsome older (estimated age 12 years) neutered male who had a pretty rough and lonely life for the past three years chained to a dog igloo shelter and outdoors at all times. Surprisingly his basic good nature and optimistic outlook prevailed and after a few months of good care, excellent diet and veterinary assistance, this guy is ready for a home of his own with a family or a single person.
He is used to very little exercise so he would be suitable for someone who loves the companionship of a loyal buddy, but not the demands of hours on the leash. Does this sound ideal for you? Probably! If so, the way to get started is to call Marla @(707) 803-3496 and make an appointment to visit Josie’s Misfits Ranch outside of Ellensburg. You can also get started by learning more about the ranch and some of the other dogs available by checking out the website: marla@josiesmisfitranch.org.
This week’s short last paragraph is about using your own good common sense in dealing with the “excessive” heat we’ve been tolerating for several days now and still more that’s predicted. Last week I mentioned feet on hot pavement and now let’s be more aware of shade and shelter. When you read about Max’s entrapment by the igloo, you may have had a bad feeling about what that would be like for you — it’s not much different for our animals. Remember to notice how shade changes as the sun moves, leave some cool water available if you’ll be gone for a length of time, promise you’ll return, and maybe bring a biscuit with you. If you can leave your pet at home in the hopefully cool luxury of your home — why not! Next week will be kittens!