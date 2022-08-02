Support Local Journalism


Hello and welcome back to all our past loyal readers and thank you to new ones — please stay with us.  The purpose of this Daily Record weekly feature is to pass along information about the day-to-day activities and needs of Kittitas County Friends of Animals, the group of dedicated animal rescue volunteers that has been active daily in our region for 25 years.

KCFOA'S mission is two-fold: to find homes for the myriad of domestic animals who are homelessly surviving in our county as well as to provide a regular forum for for discussions about human/animal relations, such as adoptions and fostering opportunities; health information; population control; emergencies resources; financial issues; services available on a person to person basis. Please check out our recently upgraded website that has names and numbers you might need.

