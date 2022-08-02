...GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...
.Winds will be breezy across the Kittitas Valley, the eastern
Columbia River Gorge, and the Lower Columbia Basin through
Wednesday. Winds in combination with low humidity will cause
rapid fire spread in dry grassy areas.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY
FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR641,
WA690, AND WA691...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 641 Lower Columbia Basin of
Oregon, 690 Kittitas Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin.
* IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will
create issues for fire control in dry grassy areas. Fires may
spread rapidly.
* WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph, especially in
the Kittitas Valley.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
Hello and welcome back to all our past loyal readers and thank you to new ones — please stay with us. The purpose of this Daily Record weekly feature is to pass along information about the day-to-day activities and needs of Kittitas County Friends of Animals, the group of dedicated animal rescue volunteers that has been active daily in our region for 25 years.
KCFOA'S mission is two-fold: to find homes for the myriad of domestic animals who are homelessly surviving in our county as well as to provide a regular forum for for discussions about human/animal relations, such as adoptions and fostering opportunities; health information; population control; emergencies resources; financial issues; services available on a person to person basis. Please check out our recently upgraded website that has names and numbers you might need.
"Pause for Paws" will be our public bulletin board for adoptions and fostering opportunities and fund raising efforts. We have plenty of interesting topics lined up for you —and also an ever-flowing stream of animals awaiting permanent homes, and/or an even wider stream of "wild" feral (living on their own) who can be helped by our Spay/Neuter Release group of trained volunteers (new trainings coming up soon). We welcome your questions and suggestions all the time and really hope you will contact us at our Website, KCFOA.org. Got it? Hope so - now let's find a forever home for "Tatters".
Tatters would like to speak for herself: "Meow, I came into the rescue shelter in a bad state: thirsty, hungry and pregnant. Very quickly I had a litter of kittens in the kennel and things settled down for a while. The kittens were perfect and beautiful and all were adopted. Meanwhile, I was vaccinated and spayed and well-fed by a person who was great to us. Now I'd like to go to my new home too! I am about 2 years old, a very pretty medium sized tri-color, "easy keeper" who likes other cats, dogs, even little children who try to carry me by the neck. I am very healthy and happy. Please contact KCFOA.org or call Karen @(509)925-1123 soon to apply. Thank you."
Now back to business: A quick short paragraph to mention how stressful this long heat wave is for all of us including all of the animals. Of course keep hydrated yourself and make sure the water bowls are filled. Also think about the hot pavement and lack of shade when you are out and about. You feel hot pavement through your flip-flops — most animals don't have flip flops, straw hats, sun glasses, etc., but some will wear a cooling collar you can make out of a wet bandana and my dog likes it with a few ice cubes.
Enough! Please contact us on the website and be kind and careful with yourself and others and animals. Hoping to see you next week for information about local dogs in need of lifelong homes too.