Hello pet lovers, I wanted to start this week’s column with notes from my meeting with Thyra so you can see for yourself what an interesting dog she is. First of all she does not know much about her past except she was happy, but alone a lot. Now at the shelter is very happy being around the other animals, having toys to play with and people who take her out for walks. She is about 2 years old,a large, healthy mixed breed — probably rottweiler and pit bull. Gentle, affectionate, and looking for a lifelong home and family. If this sounds like a match for you, please check out more information about her and the Yakima Humane Society Ellensburg Shelter specifics on your computer.
Also visit the shelter in person — it is located on Industrial Way next door to the County Transfer Station. The shelter is a welcoming place where you can meet the animals, and the experienced, well-trained staff; and have your questions about the pets you are interested in answered. Basic pet care and dog training classes are being planned, also vaccination clinics and help with making low-cost spay and neuter appointments. Maybe you would like to become a regular volunteer: make your application at the shelter — lots to do and help is there to get you started right. The Shelter is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and you will be welcomed by the friendly, hard-working staff.
Quick last paragraph: next week is going to be a cat and kitten week, so if you have been waiting and hoping to bring a purring fur friend forever into your life, we will have some to adopt or foster. We will also have information for you about how to volunteer with us — the Kittitas County Friends of Animals. There are many opportunities, all filled with good ideas and looking for new friends. Please “Pause” again next week for details. Thanks!