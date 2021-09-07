Support Local Journalism


A perennial hidden gem at the Kittitas County Fair is a stroll through the Home Arts building. Fantastic examples of baked goods, preserves, sewing, painting, floral arts, and even Lego construction can be found on display in the building. Entries are judged on the Danish system, in that they are not competing against each other in their categories, but judged within a standard set for their class.

Reporting for the DR since March 2018. Lover of campfires, black labs and good vibes. Proud Humboldt State alum!

