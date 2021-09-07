PHOTOS: Passion on display PHOTOS BY KARL HOLAPPA Daily Record KarlHolappa Sep 7, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Floral arts on display at the Home Arts building at the Kittitas County Fair. Karl Holappa/ Daily Record Baked goods on display at the Home Arts building at the Kittitas County Fair. Karl Holappa/ Daily Record Sewing examples on display at the Home Arts building at the Kittitas County Fair. Karl Holappa/ Daily Record Paintings on display at the Home Arts building at the Kittitas County Fair. Karl Holappa/ Daily Record Preserves on display at the Home Arts building at the Kittitas County Fair. Karl Holappa/ Daily Record Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A perennial hidden gem at the Kittitas County Fair is a stroll through the Home Arts building. Fantastic examples of baked goods, preserves, sewing, painting, floral arts, and even Lego construction can be found on display in the building. Entries are judged on the Danish system, in that they are not competing against each other in their categories, but judged within a standard set for their class. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lego Construction Sewing Building Industry Painting Gem Art Home Arts KarlHolappa Reporting for the DR since March 2018. Lover of campfires, black labs and good vibes. Proud Humboldt State alum! Follow KarlHolappa Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg Rodeo and Kittitas County Fair scheduleSept. 2 blotter: 'Worst nightmare'Kittitas School District will not police the mask mandateEllensburg celebrates return of Rodeo ParadeEllensburg school board seeks path to local controlSept. 1 blotter: Man attacked while mowingEllensburg district asked to defy mask mandate4-H endowment lamb brings $14,000 at Friday's annual market saleSept. 6 blotter: Black bear walks by The BrickCommunity remembers those who died from overdosing, and talk about what needs to change Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter