A positive COVID-19 case has been reported at Valley Valley Elementary School, according to a letter sent Friday afternoon from the Ellensburg School District to district staff and parents.
The letter states: “The District is working together with Kittitas County Public Health Department to implement contact tracing to identify the staff and students who were considered as close contacts, and these people have been contacted by the Kittitas County Public Health Department, directed to stay home and quarantine.
Even if your child is not identified as a close contact, you should watch for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. These include fever, cough, headache, body aches, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting. Some people have mild to no symptoms. Some experience serious illness. The average time after exposure to develop symptoms is about 5 days, but symptoms can appear anywhere between 2 and 14 days after exposure (the incubation period).”
Ellensburg elementary school students returned to the classroom this week under the hybrid model (two days in classroom, three days online). Morgan Middle School students return Monday and Ellensburg High School students on Oct. 19.