The first spread of COVID-19 in the Ellensburg School District may have occurred at Lincoln Elementary School. On Nov. 23, a fifth-grader at the school tested positive for COVID-19, a week later on the 30th, the student sitting next to them also tested positive, as did this student’s siblings and father. This is according to Public Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson, who talked to the ESD school board during its scheduled study session Dec. 2.
Dr. Larson said he is personally testing the rest of the students and staff in that specific class, and if anyone has the virus, the class will be sent into quarantine. Larson said he would test the class Thursday at 7:30 a.m.
As of Dec. 2, ESD has reported 38 students and/or staff who have tested positive for the virus, since opening schools in October. This instance could be the first time a student or staff has caught the virus from another student/staff while at school.
“The easiest thing would be to say all those kids (in the class) need to go home,” Dr. Larson said. “I don’t think that’s the right thing. … I think there’s just another way to do it, it just requires more work. We’re willing to do the work and we will just have to see what happens. If we have another kid that’s positive tomorrow (Dec. 3) then that class gets sent home.”
Dr. Larson is not surprised ESD has had a possible transmission in school. He told the district he believes they, and especially staff such as teachers, have been doing a tremendous job of keeping students safe. The district has had nearly 40 chances where transmission at school could have occurred, and has prevented it every time, until possibly now.
The Public Health Department believes it’s possible there was transmission this time because the second student who tested positive in the class sits near the first student, and it’s unlikely the student’s family caught it from an outside source, according to Dr. Larson.
There are three reasons Dr. Larson gave the board that would cause him to recommend closing the schools due to the virus. The first is if enough teachers and staff get infected to the point the school cannot effectively educate students.
The second is if there is evidence of widespread transmissions in the schools, something that could be classified as an outbreak. The final reason is if the county has too many cases, to the point where the health department can no longer prioritize students and schools.
Cases in Kittitas have been going up. Last week there were 238.4 cases per 100,000 people over the past two weeks, now there above 500, according to Dr. Larson. He said he would not be surprised if the rate went above 1,000 per 100,000 before Christmas. He also said these case numbers are not happening because of Central Washington University. In November, there were 43 CWU students who tested positive, compared to 335 community members.
Dr. Larson didn’t say anything during the meeting about the health department struggling with the current cases in the county, and instead assured the school board that it is still safe to continue with in-person education. The health department is continuing to prioritize students and school staff first with COVID testing, and can provide a test result within 24 hours.
“I’m still really anxious about schools, I still think it’s the best thing for kids to be in school,” Dr. Larson said. “If you think about how long we have been in school I think having one, if this is a transmission that occurred in school, I think that is a reflection of how well the people are doing with social distancing and wearing face masks.”