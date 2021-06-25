A gripping heatwave is making its way toward the region, poised to break heat records in Ellensburg for the month of June, and it looks like it will stick around for at least a week.
According to the National Weather Service’s 7-day forecast, Ellensburg is poised to be in the triple digits through next Thursday, with Tuesday being predicted to have the record high of 108. According to MSN weather records, the previous high temperature for Ellensburg was set in 2015 at 98 degrees. Evening lows are forecasted to be in the low 70s.
“There is an area of high pressure that is setting up over the Pacific Northwest,” NWS Pendleton office meteorologist Larry Nierenberg said of the oncoming heatwave. “What high pressure does is it creates sinking air and sinking air will bring heat depending on where the high pressure sets up. In this case, it’s going to be bringing some fairly high temperatures.”
Nierenberg said other specific factors also contribute to the record highs predicted for the region in the coming week.
“Part of it also has to do with the fact that we’ve been so dry,” he said. “Dry land just heats up faster than if the ground has been wet. Some of it also has to do with the position of the high pressure. If the pressure was located further south or north, it makes a difference as to how hot certain areas get.”
Although the beginning of next week will see the worst of the heat to the region, Nierenberg said it is quite possible that high temperatures will continue to linger into the Fourth of July weekend. He pointed out that the NWS has issued an excessive heat warning effective Friday afternoon until Thursday for the entire region.
“This big area of high pressure that’s responsible for this does look like it’s going to be hanging around at least for part of the Fourth of July weekend,” he said. “It’s hard to say if it’s going to be there the whole weekend, but certainly for the start of the weekend there is a potential.”
LOCAL EVENTS CANCELLED
The heatwave has resulted in the cancellation of at multiple events in the region. The Old Mill Country Store’s animal carnival was rescheduled to July 25 due to the extreme conditions, and a horse show at the Kittitas Valley Event Center was also cancelled.
Event center program manager Lacie Dawson said the Washington State Junior Horse Show was scheduled to begin Thursday and run through the weekend, but the decision was made to cancel it due to the heat.
“They’re going to be doing the same thing with the posse youth show on Sunday as well for the same reason,” she said. “We’re sure hoping to be able to reschedule the events, so we’re going to give that a shot and hope for cooler weather.”
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR COOLING CENTER
Starting Monday, FISH Community Food Bank will be hosting a community cooling center at the former Rodeo City BBQ building in downtown Ellensburg. Executive Director Peggy Morache said the idea came up after talking to a concerned resident about protecting vulnerable populations during the heatwave. She said the Adams and Craig families that still own the building gave the organization their blessing to move ahead with the idea, something Morache said they couldn’t move ahead without.
“We realize that now we have a building in the middle of town, and we can help,” she said.
Morache said the plan is to have the center open from 2 to 5 p.m. from Monday to July 5. FISH is looking for four volunteers per day, with two volunteers working a 90-minute shift. Volunteers will work to keep the flow of people orderly and ensure people stay in the appropriate areas of the building. Morache said plenty of cold water will be on hand for those who visit the center, and she said the volunteering opportunity is a good way for community members to reach out to one another.
“I know the holiday weekend is going to be tough on everybody,” she said. “FISH staff are taking a shift, and we’re going to make it as easy on everyone as we possibly can, but we need to take care of each other.”