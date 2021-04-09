A public hearing will be held on April 14 to consider 1/10thof 1% in sales and use tax to support chemical dependency and mental health treatment services in Kittitas County, according to a news release from the Kittitas County Health Network.
“I would encourage our residents to be involved with this public hearing,” said Kittitas Valley Healthcare Director of Emergency Services, Dede Utley. “I’ll be speaking at the hearing in favor of implementation of this tax.”
Audience members may comment at the public hearing and have a limit of three minutes. Written comments may also be sent to the Clerk of the Board via mail at 205 W 5thStreet, Ste 108, Ellensburg, WA 98926.
Mental illness ranked No. 1 as the most concerning health issue amongst Kittitas County residents. Twenty-four percent of Kittitas County 10thg raders reported having an existing suicide plan.
Ellensburg Police Department mental health calls are up 65% since 2016. In 2019, nearly 50% of all mental health calls in the upper county were for a suicide concern. In addition, our county currently has a mental health provider shortage with 710 residents to every one mental health provider.
“We cannot arrest our way out of issues with mental health and substance abuse in Kittitas County,” states Ellensburg Police Department Captain Jim Weed.“We need resources to make positive change.”
The proposed tax would equate to 10 cents on a $100 dollar purchase and projected to raise one million to support mental health and substance abuse. The Kittitas County Health Network has already convened a working group to address mental health in Kittitas County. As such, work as a result of these funds would address the following:
• Screening and intervention for mental health and substance use in public schools.
• Expand substance use disorder and mental health crisis services in the Emergency Department.
• Connect people leaving the Emergency Department or Corrections Center to treatment services.
•Expand delivery of onsite mental health and substance use treatment at the Corrections Center.
“We know that mental health and substance abuse affects law enforcement agencies, but we also see the impact these issues have on our schools, support agencies, and medical services,” said city of Kittitas Chief of Police Chris Taylor.
Over half of Washington State counties have already implemented this tax. Twenty-five different local agencies have already drafted letters of support for this initiative.
To read more information about the Mental Health Initiative, visit https://healthierkittitas.org/home. Information on the website about the mental health initiative covers the creation of the task force, data collection, how priorities were selected, along with community education and outreach.
For information about the public hearing, visit www.co.kittitas.wa.us/boc.