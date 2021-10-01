Punch presents the Fire House Project Saturday For the DAILY RECORD Oct 1, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save People attending Thorp Community Day today can also experience Punch Projects latest transformation, according to a news release from event organizers.Known for transforming underutilized buildings into distinctive event and exhibition spaces, this time Punch Projects has set their sights on their own backyard, the rural, unincorporated community of Thorp.For this next iteration, they’ve commandeered the old fire house in Thorp, converted one of the rustic fire truck bays into a handsome, contemporary-looking gallery space, and installed a pop-up exhibition of artwork by the five current board members of the organization. Visitors can join them 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Saturday during Thorp Community Day and view the exhibition free of charge. Thorp historian, Tanner Dotzauer (aka DJ Tanner), will be spinning tunes during the event. Additionally, two houses down, they’ve set up a screen-printing shop where you can purchase custom Thorp-inspired T-shirts and prints literally hot off the press.This installation will piggyback on and add creative flair to this local annual fall event that brings together local townsfolk and others from the valley by way of a community breakfast, a parade, vendors of all types, carnival games, and live musical entertainment all taking place in the heart of the town in and around the new fire station the first Saturday in October each year.What you are seeing is the first of what Punch members hope will be many community-oriented events in this space. They plan to share their creative interests and talents in a safe and welcoming place. They envision more art exhibitions along with poetry readings, musical performances, film screenings, and other arts-related productions. At the end of the day, their goal is to activate this modest little historic building and cultivate an arts community in Thorp. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesCWU accountant nearly knocks off longtime 'Jeopardy!' championFamily speaks out about loved one lost to fentanyl overdoseEllensburg men's and women's golf resultsThe Ellensburg pilgrim: Rosco Tolman hikes the French CaminoDon Akehurst establishes family legacy going into the American Quarter Horse Hall of FameLetter: Finally some insight into the position of the anti-vaxxersCommissioners vote to put proposed real estate excise tax to public voteSept. 27 blotter: Plane flashed by laserTaking it to the streets: Buskers in the Burg entertains Ellensburg SaturdaySept. 29 blotter: Dog gets into meth Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter