People attending Thorp Community Day today can also experience Punch Projects latest transformation, according to a news release from event organizers.

Known for transforming underutilized buildings into distinctive event and exhibition spaces, this time Punch Projects has set their sights on their own backyard, the rural, unincorporated community of Thorp.

For this next iteration, they’ve commandeered the old fire house in Thorp, converted one of the rustic fire truck bays into a handsome, contemporary-looking gallery space, and installed a pop-up exhibition of artwork by the five current board members of the organization.

Visitors can join them 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Saturday during Thorp Community Day and view the exhibition free of charge. Thorp historian, Tanner Dotzauer (aka DJ Tanner), will be spinning tunes during the event. Additionally, two houses down, they’ve set up a screen-printing shop where you can purchase custom Thorp-inspired T-shirts and prints literally hot off the press.

This installation will piggyback on and add creative flair to this local annual fall event that brings together local townsfolk and others from the valley by way of a community breakfast, a parade, vendors of all types, carnival games, and live musical entertainment all taking place in the heart of the town in and around the new fire station the first Saturday in October each year.

What you are seeing is the first of what Punch members hope will be many community-oriented events in this space. They plan to share their creative interests and talents in a safe and welcoming place. They envision more art exhibitions along with poetry readings, musical performances, film screenings, and other arts-related productions. At the end of the day, their goal is to activate this modest little historic building and cultivate an arts community in Thorp.

