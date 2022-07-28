Support Local Journalism


The community around Thorp is keeping its eyes peeled for a 14-week-old puppy that escaped near the Thorp Fruit Stand after a serious car accident last Thursday.

The trail for the Australian Shepherd named Lola may be cold, but her owner, breeder, friends, and multiple community members will keep the efforts up as long as it takes to bring her home,including raising thousands of dollars on a crowdfunding site to hire a professional tracker to pick up the trail.

Reporting for the DR since March 2018. Lover of campfires, black labs and good vibes. Proud Humboldt State alum!

