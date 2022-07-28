...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures
approaching 110. Very warm overnight lows in the upper 60s to
lower 70s.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast
Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Community members are asked to keep their eyes out for Lola in the Thorp area, but to not chase her if she is sighted.
The community around Thorp is keeping its eyes peeled for a 14-week-old puppy that escaped near the Thorp Fruit Stand after a serious car accident last Thursday.
The trail for the Australian Shepherd named Lola may be cold, but her owner, breeder, friends, and multiple community members will keep the efforts up as long as it takes to bring her home,including raising thousands of dollars on a crowdfunding site to hire a professional tracker to pick up the trail.
Lola was born in Georgia, spending her first weeks with breeder Kelly Cooke of Out West Aussies before she began to make her trip to Washington. Cooke said Lola had a stopover in Missouri before being put onto an airplane headed to Seattle, where a friend of the new owner picked Lola up at the airport.
The friend was driving Lola and another puppy to Boise when the accident happened near Thorp last Thursday. Cooke said the accident was not minor.
“One of the puppies was fine,” Cooke said of the other dog in the accident. “He was behind the driver’s seat I believe. My puppy was on the passenger side and the window got crushed or slammed. The wreck was horrible. She clipped a semi and spun into the guardrail there at Thorp.”
The wreck was close enough to the fruit stand that Cooke was able to access surveillance video that showed Lola jumping out of the car window and running south of the freeway with people chasing her.
“It was a godsend in a way,” Cooke said of the people that tried to chase her. “I’ve learned that’s what you’re not supposed to do, but they really did jump into action and gave us a little bit of hope on what direction she went.”
THE SEARCH BEGAN QUICKLY
After Lola headed south, Cooke said the owner’s friend, who was in the accident, immediately placed notices on social media about Lola’s disappearance.
“She put it up on Facebook, and contacted businesses and vets,” Cooke said of the efforts immediately following Lola’s flight. “She did a really good job with the initial push. She was injured and in shock, I’m sure.”
After getting the word out in the community, Cooke jumped on an airplane the day after to come out and help in the search. Despite the push to involve the community, she said there have been no sightings of Lola as of Wednesday afternoon.
“That can be good or bad,” she said. “We know that the people chased her into the second property on the east side of Thorp Highway South.”
The group has set up a gofundme account to raise money to hire a professional tracker, something Cooke said is not cheap. She said one estimate was about $3,000. As of Wednesday, the fundraiser had raised over $3,000 for the effort, one she said will be a challenge even with the best of trackers.
“There’s very small pure scent,” she said of the tracking effort. “That would be from her going up the embankment and that’s it. It’s hot and there’s been no rain, but it will be hard to pick up scents after a week.”
Along with raising funds for the tracker, Cooke said the team is also raising funds for the massive costs involved with food and lodging while they search for Lola.
“It’s killing us,” she said of the costs. “We’ve spent $300 on different alerts on the internet. I had 400 fliers made up today in Ellensburg and had them laminated. I would love to buy a gas card for the people that are driving out there daily.”
When she escaped, Lola wore a red collar and a light lime green-colored harness. She is microchipped, but Cooke said she doubts Lola had an identification tag yet.
Although the trail has gone cold at the moment, Cooke said the team is encouraged by the outpouring of community support in finding Lola and bringing her home.
“There’s not one person there literally within 30 miles that did not know about this puppy,” she said of the effort. “It has been surreal. Thank God it is such a small community and it’s a farming community so there’s not a ton of traffic there. Everybody’s been so kind. It’s overwhelming.”
Anyone who sees or believes they have seen Lola can contact Kelly Cooke at (406) 580-2514