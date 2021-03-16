He has a way of isolating what’s important in the lives of the hard-working, salt-of-the-earth people he embraces with his still photography, finding that special moment in telling tale of life in the saddle or bringing the crop home.
Kittitas Valley ranch and farm photographer Verne Rainey and his wife, Mary, are part of that Spirit of the West and their art is on display at the John Clymer Museum/Gallery.
Verne’s work was initially on exhibited on the New Artists Wall leading into the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame. From there, his 43-piece body of work made its way to the McGiffin Room where he is the featured artist for the remainder of the month.
“I am so pleased. I was amazed when they told me they wanted to move it to the McGiffin Room. It’ll be up until the first of April,” Rainey said in a telephone interview from Wickenburg, Arizona, where he and Mary have a winter home.
“It’s interesting, we’ve been here for a little while now and all the cowboys I photograph are down here working. The Minor brothers, Brady and Riley, are here. I went to a roping event the other day and there were all these guys I’ve seen at Ellensburg Rodeo. It’s like a family going from Ellensburg to Wickenburg.”
He and Mary found that documenting the hard-working cowboys, ranchers and farmers in the Kittitas Valley is a worthy focus. The emphasis has always been the families and next generation to follow, he said.
“It’s a good show with all the ranch families, hard-working people and the simplicity,” museum curator Matthew Lennon said. “It’s exciting to look at the animals and the subject matter and see it next to John Clymer’s work in contemporary terms. It’s an interesting show with all the displays of color.
“There’s also a lot of kids indicating the next generation on its way.”
The Kittitas Valley connection is strong for the Raineys. When he was told his work would be moved from the New Artists Wall to the McGiffin Room, Rainey said he needed a place to store his work until the room could be prepared for the next exhibit.
“I talked to Brian Stickney over at Smoke in Barrels, which is a private club in Kittitas,” Rainey said. “He asked me to put it up there. A lot of the cowboys are all members there, so they had a chance to see the photos before it was set up over at the Clymer.”
The other part of being from a tight-knit community is taking care of their own. Rainey said a portion of the proceeds from sales of his work at the Clymer will be donated to the Gofundme account set up for Brenda McPherson.
McPherson was one of the original artists featured on the New Artists Wall at the Clymer Museum/Gallery. But more importantly, she’s from Kittitas and was airlifted to a hospital in Seattle after suffering extensive injuries in an accident March 2.
“Part of what I sell goes to the Clymer. But my portion of everything I sell I’ll donate to Brenda,” Rainey said. “She’s been a big part of our community and we want to help anyway we can.”
It’s good work and a good cause, because the Kittitas Valley takes care of its own.