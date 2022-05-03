An opening reception for Tara McBride’s “Raised to be Prey” will be held at 6 p.m., May 13, in Gallery 231, in Randall Hall at Central Washington University, according to a news release from Central Washington University.
The exhibition — McBride’s BFA senior exhibition at CWU — will run through May 20 and will be open 8 a.m.– 8 p.m. This exhibit is comprised of McBride’s artwork from the last two years of her Bachelor of Fine Arts program.
McBride said of her upcoming BFA senior exhibition, “I create a space for people to feel heard and seen, and for others, an uncomfortable scenario that shows that they are the problem.”
McBride’s senior exhibition helps recognize the oppressive nature of the male gaze. She does this through photography, ceramics, and jewelry. Her work shows the inherent biases women face and the hypocrisy that comes with these idealized standards of womanhood.
She said, “I also look at my identity as a woman.”
Her work is a testament to how she feels about the patriarchy and how she feels about men and women who operate in it. The art’s overall message is to make light of how silly our preconceived notions of each other are, but also how scary the world we live in is.
McBride’s artwork has received awards including scholarships and has been displayed at other galleries, including Gallery One in Downtown Ellensburg.
Gallery 231 is located on the second floor of Randall Hall at Central Washington University. Parking is free in the university lots after 4:30 p.m.