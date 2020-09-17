The rate of new COVID-19 cases this week in Kittitas County has picked up the pace, which has pushed the county’s per 100,000 rate above the metric set for county’s in the state’s Phase 3 of recovery.
According to information posted on the Kittitas County Community Impact Dashboard as of 5 p.m., Sept. 16, there are 18 active COVID cases in the county. This is a drop from 22 active cases.
The county’s rate of newly diagnosed cases over two weeks, though, increased from 23.6 per 100,000 to 25.8 per 100,000, according to the information posted on the Washington State Coronavirus Response website as of Thursday morning, which is above the state goal of 25 per 100,000.
Between Tuesday and Wednesday, the number of recovered cases in the county reported on the Dashboard went from 446 to 458. If there had been no new cases that would have dropped the active case number to 10. Since the active case number dropped to 18, that means there were eight new cases recorded between the Tuesday and Wednesday Dashboard postings.
This number also is reflected in the county’s percent of positive tests over the past week, which is at 10.1% Thursday, up from 8% on Wednesday. The state goal with Phase 3 counties is 2%. The county does continue to meet the state metric for percent of licensed bed occupied by COVID-19 patients — no beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients.
The remaining county COVID-19 stats as of 5 p.m., Sept. 16, were: 498 confirmed cases; 190 pending cases; 6,612 tested negative; 458 recovered; and 22 deaths.