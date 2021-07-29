top story Recent irrigation canal drownings in neighboring county has local irrigation district on edge as temperatures heat up By KARL HOLAPPA staff writer KarlHolappa Jul 29, 2021 31 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Apparatus related to waterflow is seen alongside a Kittitas Reclamation District canal west of Ellensburg Thursday. Karl Holappa/ Daily Record A Kittitas Reclamation District irrigation canal runs west of Ellensburg Thursday. Karl Holappa/ Daily Record A Kittitas Reclamation District irrigation canal runs west of Ellensburg Thursday. Karl Holappa/ Daily Record Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save As the region braces for another sweltering heatwave predicted to bring triple-digit temperatures over the weekend, local irrigators want to remind residents that safety is key in finding places to seek respite from the upcoming heat.The concern comes after multiple drowning deaths have been reported in neighboring Grant County this summer from people who have utilized irrigation canals to swim in, two of which happened in the last week. On Monday, a 10-year-old girl drowned in an irrigation pond near George, and a 44-year-old male drowned in an irrigation canal near Moses Lake last Saturday. In June, an 18-year-old male drowned in an irrigation canal in Ephrata.Although Kittitas County has not been stricken by the same type of tragedy in recent years, a 2009 Daily Record article quoted former Kittitas Reclamation District Manager Ken Hasbrouck talking about instances where they dealt a close call involving children swimming in the canal, as well as recounting tragedy in the past. “We had a lady drown in the early 1990s trying to save her dogs,” he said in the article.Cle Elum resident Reidun Koren talked in the 2009 article about a situation where she stopped to look at a piece of property adjacent to an irrigation canal. Her two dogs jumped out of the car and made a beeline for the canal, and both went in. While one dog was able to get out of the water on its own power, she had to physically go into the canal after the second dog, grabbing it by the tail before it was sucked into a syphon that diverts water under Westside Road.“By the time I got home, I was shaking like a leaf,” she said in the article. “Granted, I knew it was dangerous. But there were no warning signs. Kids wouldn’t know it was dangerous. With the new people coming to the area, I tell them to watch out for the canal. I wouldn’t buy a piece of property there. Living close to the canal is just too dangerous.”UNPREDICTABLE CONDITIONSA few years ago in Upper County, KRD Manager Urban Eberhart said KRD ditch riders had a close call with a group of recreationalists who were way off track with their plans.“They were deploying rafts in the canal as he came around the corner,” he said. “It was upstream of one of the syphons, and he stopped and asked what they were doing. They said they were going to float the Yakima River, and he had to tell them it was not the Yakima River and they had to get out of the canal.” Eberhart said the district has been regularly putting up reminders of the dangers of utilizing irrigation canals for recreation on their social media accounts and website throughout the summer.“We have been really trying to work on our public outreach on that subject,” he said. “It’s just so important and urgent that people know that as it heats up, they need to stay out of the canals. They are dangerous and they are not places to go swimming.”Citing the many concerns related to the canal conditions, Eberhart said the canals contain invisible obstacles, including pipes, syphons, and aquatic weeds.“There are chutes that are not waterslides,” he said. “They are ways for the water to change elevations, and they’re very dangerous. We’re really concerned about canal safety. Swimming pools are made for swimming. Canals are not.”Along with the dangers of physically going into the canals, Eberhart said KRD ditch riders are constantly having to remind people to stay away from canal banks and not walk along right of ways that run adjacent to the canals due to the dangerous conditions for both people and their pets.“The concrete lined sections are steep and slippery,” he said. “The water is deep and moving fast. You can’t get out of them. People that are unfamiliar with the canals don’t realize there are instances where the canal comes around the corner and then instantly drops 800 feet in elevation and pops up on the other side of a canyon a mile away. There’s no way to survive that.”Eberhart said it is imperative that people not leave children unattended in the vicinity of the canals, as they would have no way of knowing the dangers that lie within them. Although Eberhart said long-term residents tend to know of the impending dangers of the canals, he said it is important for education to continue for both people new to the county, as well as those who come to visit. He encouraged residents who see people near canals to report the activity to the district.“The people that have been around for a while do know the dangers of the canals and respect the dangers of the canals,” he said. “We have a lot of people moving into this community who may not be from rural irrigated areas and don’t have the experiences to know just how dangerous canals are. As our population increases and changes, there needs to be a constant education process going on to get people to stop and think about how dangerous they are and how fast that water is moving.”Residents who see individuals in and around canals can report the activity to KRD by calling (509) 925-6158. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KarlHolappa Reporting for the DR since March 2018. Lover of campfires, black labs and good vibes. Proud Humboldt State alum! Follow KarlHolappa Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesPilot dies in small plane crash in western IdahoCWU President James Wohlpart adapting to his new positionUpdated story: Multiple fires result in I-90 closures Friday afternoonState-managed lands will close for recreational use beginning FridayJuly 26 blotter: Unsheared sheepCanadian photographer captures the moment on the 2021 Ellensburg Rodeo posterWildfire starts off of I-90, milepost 78Skip and Jan Lebo named 2021 Ellensburg Rodeo parade grand marshalsVolta Charging Announces New Station Installation In Renton, Washington“Native Women Changing their Worlds,” features journey of 12 indigenous women Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter