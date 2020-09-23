A snapshot showing in-depth COVID-19 figures in Kittitas County shows that the trend is that more younger people in the county are contracting the virus as fall creeps in, and contact tracers are working diligently to reach out to individuals who may be affected.
According to a Sept. 22 COVID-19 activity report published by the Kittitas County Department of Public Health, the county has seen 59 positive cases since Sept. 1, with 36 of those cases being in individuals under 29. Eighteen of the cases are in the 10 to 19-year old age group, with another 18 being in the 20 to 29-year old group. Central Washington University students accounted for 39% of all positive cases reported since Sept. 1.
Since reporting began, individuals in the 20 to 29-year old age group have accounted for the majority of the positive cases, with approximately 170 in total. September’s positive cases also have skewed towards Lower County, with 79% of all cases reported in Ellensburg and 5% of the cases being reported in Kittitas. Seven percent of the positive cases were reported in Cle Elum, 5% in South Cle Elum and 4% in Roslyn.
The metric used to provide recommendations for in-class teaching and sporting events has also crept up during September. The most recent number of positive cases reported in Kittitas County per 100,000 residents for the period of Aug. 29 to Sept. 11 stands at 62.3, up from 21.5 in the previous report. The target rate for the county is 25 cases per 100,000 or less.
According to the report, Kittitas County is testing an average of 47.2 individuals per 100,000 people per week, with 6.6% of the 334 individuals tested during week of Sept. 5 to Sept. 11 testing positive for the virus. The target rate for that category is 2%.
Contract tracers within the county are maintaining high numbers during their work to inform individual potentially affected by residents who receive positive test results. During the week of Sept. 13 to Sept. 19, the report said 100% of cases were reached within 24 hours of a positive case report, with 100% of contacts reached within 48 hours of a positive lab notice, both exceeding target goals. 90.5% of cases were contacted daily, exceeding the target goal of 80%, while 75.6% of contacts were contacted daily, not meeting the target goal of 80%.
Health care system readiness is also in good shape within the county, with only 22% of licensed beds currently being occupied by patients. The target goal for that metric is to be below 80%. No COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized in Kittitas County.