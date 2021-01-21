The League of Women Voters of Kittitas and Yakima Counties and the Asian Pacific Islander Coalition of Yakima will jointly host a Redistricting 101 Zoom Lunch Session from noon to 1:30 p.m., Jan. 27, according to a news release from the event organizers
Redistricting is the process of using census data to draw new legislative and congressional district lines every 10 years. Every state handles redistricting differently. In Washington, the process is completed by a bipartisan commission appointed by the legislature. The Washington 2021 Redistricting Commission began organizing in early January and are adding support staff to help with this major undertaking.
Redistricting 101 is a community education effort to help citizens understand and participate in the redistricting process. The session will be led by Alison McCaffree, Redistricting & Census Issue Chair for the League of Women Voters of Washington. She will discuss how the 2020 Census data may impact the 13th, 14th and 15th Legislative Districts in particular.
A Speak Up School is also scheduled in March to prepare for public testimony when the 2021 Redistricting Commission holds their statewide public hearings in the spring and fall. The League will provide training and tools to encourage citizens to testify effectively.
“The success of our unique form of democracy depends on fair, equal, and trusted representation,” McCaffree said. “However, currently our democracy is threatened by partisan gerrymandering, secret map drawing and challenges to the courts. With Congressional and State legislative districts to be redrawn this year, hear all about gerrymandering – old-school packing, and cracking – newer efficiency metrics, and Monte Carlo simulations to achieve more democratic outcomes in the future.”
The session is open to the public and the registration link is https://tinyurl.com/go2Redistrictng101Jan27. The organizers are working towards having a simultaneous Spanish interpreter live voice channel during the Zoom session.
For more information, contact Dori Baker, doribaker2020@gmail.com