Central Washington University student Reese Sigman will perform “Reese Sigman is Lying Completely Still” at 2 p.m., Saturday in the Milo Smith Tower Theatre on the CWU campus, according to a news release from CWU.
Written and performed by Sigman, this staged reading explores what it means to live authentically through original songs, monologues and standup comedy. The show is centered around the theme of performative behavior, and as a dramatic musical comedy explores a variety of moods from dread to silly, although the content is geared for adult audiences.
"One of the most beautiful things about theatre is that it often reminds us how crucial it is to feel connected as a human race, especially post-COVID," Sigman said. "The message of this piece promotes community, diversity, and inclusivity. As a physically disabled actress portraying multi-dimensional characters, I hope to foster more acceptance of physically disabled individuals. This enlightenment and education will extend into the other topics discussed in the show as well. I am determined to create positive change in the world, and to carefully craft a piece that will leave the audience with an important call-to-action about living authentically."
Sigman is a senior majoring in musical theatre at CWU, and the recipient of numerous awards and recognition of her work in theatre. The project is supported by the C. Farrell Fine Arts and Research Scholarship, the City of Ellensburg Project Grant, and the OUR Research and Creative Scholarship Grant.