The health officers for Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Okanogan, and Kittitas counties, released the Region 7 K-12 Guidance for Reopening to Classroom Instruction on Friday, according to a news release from the Kittitas County Public Health Department.
This document outlines the expectations of the health officers for in-person instruction. Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases the health officers agree that, until the COVID incidence rate decreases ,in-person instruction is not safe or recommended in North Central Washington.
As of this date, based upon best available evidence, the health officers of Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Kittitas, and Okanogan counties support the following approach, which reflects Washington State Department of Health guidance:
Schools and educators must be considered “essential businesses” and “essential workers.”
n Appropriate personal protective equipment must be made available for staff and students to minimize risks during classroom instruction.
n Appropriate funding must be made available for engineering controls to minimize risks during classroom instruction.
n All accommodations made for other essential businesses should be extended to schools and educators, inclusive of remote education continuing through any future stay home orders.
n The county health officers do not support a return to in-person classroom instruction when the county’s incidence of COVID-19 is above 75 cases per 100,000 for two consecutive weeks (14 days).
n The county health officers do support a hybrid approach with K-5 and other educationally high-risk groups in-person in classrooms with COVID precautions when the county’s incidence of COVID-19 is less than 75 cases per 100,000 for two consecutive weeks (14 days).
n The county health officers support return to in-person classroom instruction for all student populations, with COVID-19 precautions, when the county incidence of COVID-19 is 25 cases per 100,000 for two consecutive weeks (14 days).
The guidance also provides an outline of expectations and response during school COVID-19 outbreaks, positive case management, use of face masks and face coverings, as well as monitoring students and staff health.
The public health agencies in all four jurisdictions stress the importance to the residents to slow the spread of COVID-19 to elders, students, friends, and families. That includes limiting social gatherings such as weddings, BBQs, birthday parties or celebrations.
The health officers state that attending these functions without face coverings and social distancing is having an impact on businesses ability to fully open and schools being able to reopen to in school instruction. Neighboring counties who recently surged with cases were able to flatten their curve, but only after the community changed their social behaviors and masked up.