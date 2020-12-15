The Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce and the Yakima County Development Association have opened registration for the 2021 Enterprise Challenge until 5 p.m., Jan. 5, 2021, according to a news release from the chamber.
The Enterprise Challenge is an annual business plan competition for new and emerging companies in Yakima and Kittitas counties. This is a way for the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce and the Yakima County Development Association to celebrate small business and support promising ventures in Central Washington.
More than 225 entrepreneurs have competed in the contest since it’s inception and many of them have gone on to have successful businesses in their communities. The 2021 contestants will participate in virtual workshops and one-on-one help sessions led by industry professionals to develop their business plan.
Contestants will present their business plan to move on through rounds of the competition as they further build on their business idea. The 2021 Enterprise Challenge registration has an early bird registration for $175 until Dec. 28. If you register after that date, the cost increases to $200. The estimated value of this competition is $2,500 in professional services. To qualify, contestants must be 18 years or older, be located in Yakima or Kittitas County, and have a new business idea or business under two years old to compete.
For more information about the 2021 Enterprise Challenge, please go towww.kittitascountychamber.com/enterprisechallenge.
If you have any questions or would like additional information, contact the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce Business Development Coordinator Darby Grimes at darby@kittitascountychamber.com.