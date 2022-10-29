Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce and the Yakima County Development Association have opened registration for the 2023 Enterprise Challenge, according to a news release from the organizations.

The Enterprise Challenge is an annual business plan competition for new and emerging companies in Yakima and Kittitas Counties. This is a way for the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce and the Yakima County Development Association to celebrate small business and support promising ventures in Central Washington. More than 250 entrepreneurs have competed in the contest since its inception and many of them have gone on to have successful businesses.


Tags

Recommended for you