The Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce and the Yakima County Development Association have opened registration for the 2023 Enterprise Challenge, according to a news release from the organizations.
The Enterprise Challenge is an annual business plan competition for new and emerging companies in Yakima and Kittitas Counties. This is a way for the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce and the Yakima County Development Association to celebrate small business and support promising ventures in Central Washington. More than 250 entrepreneurs have competed in the contest since its inception and many of them have gone on to have successful businesses.
Contest information:
• The 2023 competition runs from Jan. 5, 2023 through March 13, 2023
• Registration closes at 5 p.m. Jan. 3, 2023
• Cost to participate is $200
• The estimated value of this competition is $2,500 in professional services
Benefits to business owners:
• Instruction on business planning, marketing, financing, technology, and related topic
• Individual help session with experts in finance, marketing , law, and other business topics
• Feedback on plans submitted by judges who have practical business experience
• Opportunities to network and collaborate with other great entrepreneurs
• Significant publicity for you business through local media and other channels