A New York Times bestselling author will meet with members of the Central Washington University community on May 12, during a special one-hour webinar, sponsored by the Office of the Vice President of Inclusivity and Diversity, according to a news release from CWU.
Ibram X. Kendi, an antiracism scholar and the founding director of the Boston University Center for Antiracist Research, will be the featured guest for the 4-5 p.m. question-and-answer session, hosted by CWU President James L. Gaudino and Vice President of Inclusivity and Diversity Kandee Cleary.
“We are extremely honored to welcome such an influential figure like Dr. Kendi, and we believe his message will be well-received by the faculty, staff, and students at Central,” Cleary said. “This is an opportunity that doesn’t come along very often, and CWU is proud to announce that he will be joining us on May 12.”
Anyone interested in attending the Zoom event can preregister at: https://cwu.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_mtgXy8h JQLKFFm0JEfEqrg
Regarded as one of the nation’s leading antiracism scholars, Kendi is best known as the author of influential literature such as “How to Be an Antiracist,” “The Black Campus Movement,” and “Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America.”
The Boston University humanities professor won the National Book Award in 2016 for “Stamped From the Beginning,” and four of his books have reached No. 1 on the New York Times bestseller list.
“How to Be an Antiracist” became an international bestseller that has been translated in several languages and appeared on several Best Books of 2019 lists. One review called the book, “the most courageous book to date on the problem of race in the Western mind.”
Kendi also serves as a contributing writer for The Atlantic and as a racial justice contributor for CBS News. He was named the 2020-21 Frances B. Cashin Fellow at the Radcliffe Institute for the Advanced Study at Harvard University, and in 2020, Time magazine named him one of the 100 most influential people in the world.
His next book, “Stamped (for Kids): Racism, Antiracism, and You,” was adapted for readers 6-10 years old and will be released on May 11.
Read more about Dr. Kendi and his literary works at ibramxkendi.com.