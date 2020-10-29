Rep. Tom Dent (R-13th Legislative District) was admitted to the intensive care unit on Oct. 21 due to COVID-19 complications, according to a news release from Dent’s office.
Dent was successfully treated at the Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake with REGN-COV2.
“I cannot say enough about the quality of care and the dedication of the staff at Samaritan. We are truly fortunate to have such a high quality facility in the 13th district. I am on the road to recovery and continue with ongoing treatments as a precautionary measure; I feel stronger each day” Dent said.
Dent had previously announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19.
“Washington state is facing many serious challenges. More than ever we need to roll up our sleeves and identify solutions to get through these tough times. Becoming infected with COVID-19 was a reminder to me that there is a lot of work to do out there and I am ready to get started,” Dent said.
Dent is recovering at home. He is on the Nov. 3 ballot facing a challenge from Democrat Eduardo Castañeda-Díaz for the 13th District Representative Position 1.