When I heard a few years ago that Steven Spielberg was planning a new film version of "West Side Story", my first thought was, "Is he out of his mind?" The idea seemed more born out of ego than divine inspiration."Story", created by Leonard Bernstein, Jerome Robbins, Arthur Laurents, and a Broadway newcomer named Stephen Sondheim, was an audacious retelling of Shakespeare's "Romeo And Juliet" set in New York City's "Hell's Kitchen" in 1957. The show signaled a change in the wind, but it was a change Broadway was not quite ready for. The original production lost the "Best Musical" Tony Award to the more safe and conservative-pedestrian "The Music Man".Major awards and overdue recognition came with the 1961 film version. Jerome Robbins pushed his dancers to the breaking point, and threw the film wildly over schedule and over budget. Robbins was fired mid-way through filming, leaving Robert Wise to finish with assistance from Robert E. Relyea and principle dancer Tony Mordente. The film won an unprecedented 10 of its 11 Academy Award nominations, including "Best Picture," with Robbins and Wise sharing the "Best Director" award. "West Side Story" was finally acknowledged as a masterpiece, and it still holds up 60 years later. Why, I wondered, would Spielberg even dare to touch something that is near perfection? Then two unexpected things happened.First was Spielberg's unveiling of a short "teaser trailer" last April. It didn't reveal too much, but just enough to make me stop in my tracks. More than interesting, the trailer looked compelling.Second was the sudden death of Stephen Sondheim on Nov. 26 at age 91."West Side Story" barely hinted at what Sondheim was capable of. He became the pre-eminent Broadway artist-genius in the latter half of the 2Oth century with such groundbreaking, if divisive, shows as "Company", "Follies", "A Little Night Music", "Sweeney Todd," "Sunday In The Park With George", "Into The Woods" and "Assassins." Suddenly, it became imperative that I see Spielberg's new spin on "Story". It turned out to be the necessary emotional catharsis I needed after Sondheim's death.Spielberg's "Story" comes by way of an innovative collaboration with award-winning playwright Tony Kushner. The 1961 film is so firmly imprinted upon me that I kept flipping between 1961 and 2021 in my brain. Sensibly, Spielberg and Kushner never tinker with or damage the basics of "Story". It is still definitely set in 1957, with Tony and Maria (Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zigler) as the would-be couple caught in the cross-fire of the senseless gang war between the Jets and the Sharks.This "Story" differs, sometimes subtly but more often significantly, in terms of representation and interpretation. Spielberg and Kushner boldly recast the role of "Anybodys", portrayed by Ezra Menas, as a non-binary, possibly transgender, character. "Anybodys" serves as a sort of spy for the Jets but is rendered powerless by the inbred intolerance of the Jets. A snide cop derisively but accurately calls the Jets "the last of the can't make it caucasians." The Hispanic characters are now portrayed by Hispanic actors and dancers, and they receive significantly more screen time. Kushner adds more scenes with Bernardo, Anita, and Maria. Gone is the old Hollywood practice of dubbing actors who can't sing. In 1961, musical supervisor Saul Chaplin dubbed Natalie Wood, Richard Beymer, and even the multi-talented Rita Moreno, in whole or in part, with Marni Nixon, Jim Bryant, and Betty Wand. Now, Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zigler, Arianna DeBose, David Alvarez and cast perform with their own power and nuances. And, under the supervision of Gustavo Dudamel, Leonard Bernstein's unforgettable musical score still soars.Tony Kushner provides the main characters with plenty of back-story. Tony, for instance, has been out of the Jets because he almost beat a boy to death in a previous gang war. That got him a year in prison. He is now out on parole, living in a drugstore owned by Valentina (Rita Moreno, who won an Academy Award for her performance as Anita in the 1961 film).His pal Riff (Mike Faist) begs him to attend the community dance. By doing so, he violates his parole. In his brief encounters with Maria, he glimpses the future he wants but will never live to see. Ansel Elgort imbues Tony with soft-spoken purpose and a subtle sexiness. Rachel Zigler gives a wide-eyed and sincere debut performance, but something is missing. Yes, Zigler is "more authentic" as Maria, but she is also less incandescent than the "miscast" Natalie Wood.As in 1961, the movie really belongs to Anita and Bernardo, while it is propelled by the nasty hatreds between the Jets and the Sharks. Ariana DeBose runs a wide range of emotions as Anita, and basically owns the screen every time she appears. And David Alvarez is fierce and smoking hot as Bernardo.By way of theatrical and film necessity, the violent sequences and the dance sequences were extremely stylized before. The new choreography by Justin Peck incorporates several of Jerome Robbins' signature "moves" while spinning freely in its own spaces, particularly in the vibrant "Dance At The Gym" and "In America" musical numbers. Spielberg's spin on the violent sequences is much more gritty, dark, and dangerous. And, be warned, the Jets' vicious assault of Anita, which precipitates the final tragedy in a long line of tragedies, is as ugly and unsettling as ever.For all his skills in re-evaluating this story, Spielberg's film lacks the propulsive drive and hyperkinetic kick of the 1961 film. But that is something that is absolutely impossible to recreate or capture again.I know it is fashionable in these pandemic times to "stream" movies at home on some device or other. But I urge everyone to see "West Side Story" first on a large cinema screen in stereo. This is a big movie that deserves to be experienced properly."West Side Story" 2021 (Rated PG-13) is currently playing at Grand Meridian Cinema. 