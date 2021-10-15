Robert Nellams

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Robert Nellams, director of the Seattle Center and chair of Central Washington University Board of Trustees will provide the CWU Transfer Town Hall keynote at 10 p.m. Oct. 18, according to a news release from CWU.

The town hall will be held via Zoom and kicks off CWU National Transfer Student Week.

Nellams, who is also a CWU accounting alumnus, earned his Bachelor of Science degree after transferring from Bellevue College. He has served as the Seattle Center director since 2006 where he manages 750 employees and the near $930-million Center renovation.

“Transferring to CWU was one of the best decisions I’ve made,” said Nellams. “The support I received to successfully pursue my chosen field of study and the foundation my experiences framed for my life have been priceless.”

Nellams, will join a panelist of alumni. Each successfully transferred from one of eight CWU university sites and centers or online programs to CWU-Ellensburg and have gone on to have successful careers.

Currently, CWU serves more than 10,200 students, system-wide, of which roughly 40% are transfer students.

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.