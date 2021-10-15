Robert Nellams to kick-off CWU Student Transfer Week For the DAILY RECORD Oct 15, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Robert Nellams, director of the Seattle Center and chair of Central Washington University Board of Trustees will provide the CWU Transfer Town Hall keynote at 10 p.m. Oct. 18, according to a news release from CWU.The town hall will be held via Zoom and kicks off CWU National Transfer Student Week.Nellams, who is also a CWU accounting alumnus, earned his Bachelor of Science degree after transferring from Bellevue College. He has served as the Seattle Center director since 2006 where he manages 750 employees and the near $930-million Center renovation. “Transferring to CWU was one of the best decisions I’ve made,” said Nellams. “The support I received to successfully pursue my chosen field of study and the foundation my experiences framed for my life have been priceless.”Nellams, will join a panelist of alumni. Each successfully transferred from one of eight CWU university sites and centers or online programs to CWU-Ellensburg and have gone on to have successful careers.Currently, CWU serves more than 10,200 students, system-wide, of which roughly 40% are transfer students. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesOct. 11 blotter: Cougar kills a goatEllensburg police make arrest in overdose death of Lauren LarsonKittitas County Sheriff's Office looks at path forward amidst fentanyl epidemicLexy Hibbs and Ava LaValley win crowns at Rodeo Washington PageantEllensburg Police make arrest in controlled substance homicideHOMECOMING FIREWORKS: Ellensburg football comes up short against No. 8 ProsserKittitas County Fair livestock sale sets recordMultiple bills in legislative process to address need for prescribed fireOct. 8 blotter: Prowler reportsOct. 13 blotter: Faces and note left in mailbox Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter