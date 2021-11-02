Barbara del Mar Robles

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


In a Facebook post Monday night, Barbara Robles announced she was withdrawing from the race for Ellensburg City Council Position 3.

Ballots are due by 8 p.m.. this evening. As of Monday, 25% of ballots distributed in the county had been returned, according to the Kittitas County Auditor’s Office website. Within the city of Ellensburg, 21% of ballots had been returned.

Robles, who at the time she filed for the position in May lived in Ellensburg and was employed at Central Washington University, took a position with the Ferndale School District, 10 miles north of Bellingham, at the start of the school year.

In her Facebook post, Robles states:

“After careful consideration, I have decided to discontinue my campaign efforts and the pursuit of my election to Ellensburg City Council, position 3. If elected tomorrow, I will defer to the City of Ellensburg to make an appropriate appointment to occupy the seat.

“As I close this chapter, and move onto another, I want to sincerely thank everyone that supported me throughout this journey. Being the first woman of color to aspire to this seat was an incredible honor and undertaking; one that I was ready to commit to wholeheartedly. Life surprised me with the opportunity to serve students and community in Ferndale as their new Director of Equity and Inclusion. It has been the best decision for me and my family. I have purchased a home and moved my family to Ferndale. I am fully committed to serving Ferndale Schools and thrilled to be a part of the Ferndale community.”

Adam Winn also is seeking the Ellensburg City Council Position 3 seat.

When contacted last week, Robles said she had met the residency requirements for the office when she filed, and as of Friday said she was not withdrawing from the race. A candidate for the Ellensburg City Council needs to be a registered voter in the city. By moving her permanent residence to Ferndale, Robles would not have met the requirement to remain a registered voter in the city of Ellensburg.

Jessica Karraker has filed a challenge of Robles’ Ellensburg voter registration. A hearing on that challenge is set for Nov. 19. A challenge is a administrative hearing, not a court proceeding. The Kittitas County Canvassing Board presides over the hearing.

Robles was actively campaigning for the position through last week, with a Facebook post and a mailer that Ellensburg residents received on Saturday.

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.