Robles withdraws from Ellensburg City Council race By DAILY RECORD STAFF Nov 2, 2021 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In a Facebook post Monday night, Barbara Robles announced she was withdrawing from the race for Ellensburg City Council Position 3.Ballots are due by 8 p.m.. this evening. As of Monday, 25% of ballots distributed in the county had been returned, according to the Kittitas County Auditor’s Office website. Within the city of Ellensburg, 21% of ballots had been returned.Robles, who at the time she filed for the position in May lived in Ellensburg and was employed at Central Washington University, took a position with the Ferndale School District, 10 miles north of Bellingham, at the start of the school year. In her Facebook post, Robles states:“After careful consideration, I have decided to discontinue my campaign efforts and the pursuit of my election to Ellensburg City Council, position 3. If elected tomorrow, I will defer to the City of Ellensburg to make an appropriate appointment to occupy the seat. “As I close this chapter, and move onto another, I want to sincerely thank everyone that supported me throughout this journey. Being the first woman of color to aspire to this seat was an incredible honor and undertaking; one that I was ready to commit to wholeheartedly. Life surprised me with the opportunity to serve students and community in Ferndale as their new Director of Equity and Inclusion. It has been the best decision for me and my family. I have purchased a home and moved my family to Ferndale. I am fully committed to serving Ferndale Schools and thrilled to be a part of the Ferndale community.”Adam Winn also is seeking the Ellensburg City Council Position 3 seat.When contacted last week, Robles said she had met the residency requirements for the office when she filed, and as of Friday said she was not withdrawing from the race. A candidate for the Ellensburg City Council needs to be a registered voter in the city. By moving her permanent residence to Ferndale, Robles would not have met the requirement to remain a registered voter in the city of Ellensburg.Jessica Karraker has filed a challenge of Robles’ Ellensburg voter registration. A hearing on that challenge is set for Nov. 19. A challenge is a administrative hearing, not a court proceeding. The Kittitas County Canvassing Board presides over the hearing.Robles was actively campaigning for the position through last week, with a Facebook post and a mailer that Ellensburg residents received on Saturday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Barbara Robles Ellensburg City Council Politics Ballot Challenge Post Kittitas County Canvassing Board Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg City Council candidate takes job in FerndaleEllensburg transplant creates dessert company to great fanfareIs Crazy Mamie still wandering the streets of EllensburgCentral Washington football gives Lincoln historic lashingHaunted Home Tour marches on in its second year much to the joy of the communityLetter: Communism is alive and well in Washington stateIn the TV spotlight: Episode of "The College Tour" filmed on CWU campusOct. 28 blotter: Drugs in water meter boxOct. 29 blotter: Vehicles not stopping for pedestriansNov. 1 blotter: A man walks into a dorm room Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter