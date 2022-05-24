The Kittitas Valley is renowned for the wide range of charitable organizations and outreach activities that do good for our neighbors and those in other parts of the world. Among these organizations is Rotary, a club recently celebrating its 100th anniversary in Ellensburg.
From the original club founded in 1927, we have expanded to three additional clubs, including Upper Kittitas County, Ellensburg Morning, and Ellensburg Downtown. The original club, the Noon Club, continues to flourish with weekly meetings and traditional events. A recent front-page article in the Daily Record highlighted the many contributions of Rotary to community life, public service, and the well-being of others here and around the world.
One recent collaboration involved Generations, Kiwanis, the County Sheriff’s Office, and The Rotary Foundation. Cops and Bobbers 2022 was held at the Ryan Thompson Memorial Park on Naneum Road. Despite the rainy day, over 250 kids came out to “fish with a cop” in honor of Ryan’s service as a Deputy Sheriff. He died in the line of duty in 2019.
The Rotary Foundation offers the opportunity for local clubs to write matching grants and receive funding for community projects that further the goals of Rotary International. One of these goals is Peace and Conflict Prevention/Resolution.
Among the picnic tables at the park are four bright blue ones which are handicap accessible. Three park benches are located on the peninsulas that extend into the pond, and small bike rack stands at the entry. These items were purchased by a matching grant funded by The Rotary Foundation and the Ellensburg Downtown Rotary Club.
Like the ball fields in West Ellensburg, the Pavilion downtown, Circle the City trails, and the bricks at the Kittitas Valley Event Center, this community effort was spearheaded by our local Rotarians. Hats off to Rotary!