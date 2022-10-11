CASA donation

The Ellensburg Downtown Rotary raised $6,000 for Court Advocates for Children at its Crackin’ Crab fundraiser in July.

 Contributed

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Court Advocates for Children received a $6,000 gift from the Ellensburg Downtown Rotary Club to continue providing trained volunteers to advocate for the best interests of abused and neglected children courtesy of the club;s Crackin’ Crab fundraiser, according to a news release from the organization.

Downtown Rotary’s gift will enable Court Advocates for Children to provide training and continuing education for incoming child advocates-CASAs. The donation provides the necessary training and continuing education that the CASAs need to effectively provide recommendations to the judge in court regarding services and placement of the dependent children in Kittitas County.

Tags

Recommended for you