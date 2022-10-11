Court Advocates for Children received a $6,000 gift from the Ellensburg Downtown Rotary Club to continue providing trained volunteers to advocate for the best interests of abused and neglected children courtesy of the club;s Crackin’ Crab fundraiser, according to a news release from the organization.
Downtown Rotary’s gift will enable Court Advocates for Children to provide training and continuing education for incoming child advocates-CASAs. The donation provides the necessary training and continuing education that the CASAs need to effectively provide recommendations to the judge in court regarding services and placement of the dependent children in Kittitas County.
“I could not believe it when I read an email stating we would be receiving $6,000 from Rotary’s Crackin’ Crab dinner! It’s so difficult to truly describe the impact of having Rotary support our organization’s vision of a community that is aware of and committed to the efforts of Court Advocates to secure safe, permanent, and loving homes for abused and neglected children in Kittitas County,” said Court Advocates Communication and Development Coordinator Sarah Read. “It is community partners like Rotary that have enabled us to provide best-interest advocacy to every child referred to us since our beginning in 1985. Our program has served every child appointed to us.”
The first ever Crackin Crab for Kids was hosted on July 16 by the Downtown Rotary Club at The Gard in Ellensburg. With over 150 tickets sold for both the 4:30 pm seating and the 6:30 pm seating they nearly sold out. With a ticket, every guest received 1½ pound of fresh crab, corn on the cob, a fresh roll, coleslaw, a gourmet cookie, and a glass of award-winning Gard wine. SOJO created a lively summer vibe withan eclectic assortment of jazz, pop,and folk music.
This event would not have been possible without the support of the sponsors:Gard Vintners, Umpqua Bank Home Lending, Campus U Totem, Johnston and Williams Funeral Home, University Auto Center, Tarp It, The Mule, Super One Foods, Kittitas Valley Hospital, Jack and Valerie Carpenter, Coldwell Banker Central, Kittitas Valley Greenhouse, Edward Jones-Brandon Robertson, The Red Pickle, Windy Cheverolet and Winegars