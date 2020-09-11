The Ellensburg School District is offering a free Youth Mental Health First Aid (YMHFA) virtual training for the community on Sept. 28, according to a news release from the school district.
The training, which is specific to adolescents age 12 to 18, is designed to teach members of the public how to respond to a mental health emergency and offer support to someone who appears to be in distress.
It includes education on signs and symptoms of various mental disorders including anxiety, depression, substance use, ADHD, eating disorders, etc and how to provide comfort, reduce distress and promote recovery. Anyone can take this course who regularly interacts with youth such as teachers, parents, school staff, youth group leaders, pastors, counselors, law enforcement, etc
If you would like more details and to sign up, call Kali at 509-925-8182 or email at kali.davenport@esd401.org