Search continues for missing Mississippi man For the DAILY RECORD Nov 26, 2021 The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office is searching for 30-year old Andrew Morgan of Mississippi, whose car was found abandoned after a minor accident off I-90 near Cle Elum last week, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.Morgan recently told his family in Mississippi he was living and working in the Seattle area. They stayed in touch with him and helped him out with occasional money, but Morgan dropped out of contact recently.His family was then alarmed to get a notice from the Washington State Patrol that Morgan's car was impounded on Nov. 16. It had been involved in a minor one-vehicle accident off Interstate 90 at the Bullfrog Road exit, around milepost 80 near Cle Elum.When Washington State Troopers found no-one with the car, they impounded it and sent the notice of impound to the registered owner, Morgan’s mother in Mississippi. Morgan ’s family called the Washington State Patrol, who contacted the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, which and started the search for Morgan . The Sheriff’s Office is coordinating a search of the area where Morgan left his vehicle, using ground teams, dog teams, drones and marine vessels. Morgan’s family is concerned he may have had a schizophrenic crisis similar to one he went through last year, when he fled Seattle for Mississippi, thinking he was being pursued. They believe he’s stopped taking the medications that helped stabilize him after that episode and could, once again, believe he is in danger. He could be seeking shelter or hiding somewhere, or could have put himself in danger out of fear.In their initial search, Kittitas County detectives found the keys to Andrew's car, his cell phone and some clothes where he apparently dropped them when leaving his car behind.Morgan is 5'7" and around 140 pounds and has an animal tattoo on his neck. His hair could be longer than in provided photos, and he could have facial hair. Investigators are trying to learn more about his recent movements and any changes to his appearance or behavior, and will update the public as relevant information becomes available. 