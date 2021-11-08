top story Search continues for missing Seattle Deputy Fire Chief Jay Schreckengost Nov 8, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Some of the searchers are briefed on search plans and assignments on Saturday in the continuing search for Seattle Deputy Fire Chief Jay Schreckengost. Courtesy of Kittitas County Sher Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The search for Seattle Deputy Fire Chief Jay Schreckengost continues this weekend in southwest Kittitas County, according to a news release from the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office.Search and Rescue operations continued Saturday in the Cliffdell area of Kittitas County for Schreckengost. Schreckengost was last heard from by his family when he left his pickup about three miles north of SR410 to scout for elk he planned to hunt with his son the next day.In the days since he was heard from, personnel and resources from across the state have mustered to search the portion of the Wenatchee National Forest where Schreckengost is missing. Seattle Fire and other Fire Department members have joined the network of trained Search and Rescue personnel and volunteers called into the search from at least seven counties. SFD has also provided equipment and logistical support for the search operation, which is being overseen by the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office. Schreckengost's family is present, both searching with trained personnel in the field and assisting with intelligence for the search at the base of operations. The area being searched includes several square miles of extremely rugged terrain in difficult conditions, with periods of snow over the last two days. The Air Force again supplied air support for Saturday's search in the form of a Chinook helicopter. Other resources included Mountain Rescue Teams; 4x4 teams; and six K9 teams.The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office and all the committed personnel involved in the search know the deep concern of SFD for their missing chief, and share their urgency to find and bring him home. Anyone with information they believe might help the search for Chief Schreckengost is asked to call Kittcom, Kittitas County's dispatch center, at 509-925-8534. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. 