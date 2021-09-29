Second case of horse with West Nile in Kittitas County For the DAILY RECORD Sep 29, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) reported that West Nile virus (WNV) has been confirmed in a horse in Kittitas County, according to a news release from Kittitas County Public Heealth.This is the second horse in Kittitas County with confirmed West Nile virus. The horse was unvaccinated and has recovered clinically. Kittitas County residents should take steps to prevent WNV infection.The health department said steps to control mosquitos outdoors including removing items that may hold standing water like buckets, tires, etc. Use EPA registered repellent and clothing to cover the skin to prevent mosquito bites.There is a vaccine available for horses to prevent WNV infection, which should be administered annually in the spring. Many horses infected with WNV do not become ill and will show no symptoms. If symptoms are displayed, they may include loss of appetite, loss of coordination, confusion, fever, stiffness, muscle tremors, and muscles weakness (especially in the hindquarters). About one-third of all horses that become ill with WNV will die (Washington State Department of Agriculture). The Kittitas County Public Health Department (KCPHD) receives reports regarding WNV in horses and mosquitos as part of disease surveillance, because WNV can affect people in addition to other animals. There is no human vaccine for WNV.For more information about West Nile virus, visit the DOH website at http://www.doh.wa.gov/WNV.For questions regarding WNV vaccine for horses, contact your local veterinarian office. For questions regarding the confirmed horse case, please contact the Kittitas County Public Health Department at 509-962-7515. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags West Nile Virus Kittitas County Public Health Department Vaccine Medicine Horse Infection Washington State Department Of Agriculture Mosquito Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesCWU accountant nearly knocks off longtime 'Jeopardy!' championDeath notice: John D. WinnEllensburg men's and women's golf resultsThe Ellensburg pilgrim: Rosco Tolman hikes the French CaminoKittitas County lifts burn banDon Akehurst establishes family legacy going into the American Quarter Horse Hall of FameSept. 24 blotter: Bear keeps returning to Roslyn propertyCommissioners vote to put proposed real estate excise tax to public voteSept. 27 blotter: Plane flashed by laserLetter: Finally some insight into the position of the anti-vaxxers Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter