A second positive case of COVID-19 has been reported at Valley View Elementary School, according to a letter sent out by the Ellensburg School District Monday morning.
The second positive case was identified on Sunday. The first positive case was reported on Friday.
“There is no evidence at this time to support a connection between this positive case of COVID 19 identified at Valley View on Sunday, October 11, 2020 to the previous case that was identified at Valley View on Friday, October 9, 2020,” the letter states.
District officials said they are working with the Kittitas County Public Health Department to implement contact tracing to identify staff and students who were considered close contacts.
Parents are advised to watch for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. These include fever, cough, headache, body aches, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting.
“The average time after exposure to develop symptoms is about five days, but symptoms can appear anywhere between two and 14 days after exposure (the incubation period),” the letter states.
Ellensburg School District elementary school students returned to the classroom under the hybrid model (two days in class, three days online) on Oct. 5. Morgan Middle School students returned to the classroom under the hybrid model today and Ellensburg High School students do so on Oct. 19.