State Sen. Judy Warnick, 13th District R-Moses Lake, will continue in her leadership position as the vice chair of the Senate Republican Caucus when lawmakers convene Jan. 11, according to a news release from Warnick’s office.
State legislators met remotely last week to determine committee assignments and structures and vote on leadership positions, as part of their preparations for the 2021 legislative session.
As vice chair, Warnick will help preside at internal meetings of the caucus and coordinate committee activities as liaison between leadership and committee chairs.
“I am honored to continue supporting my colleagues in this leadership role,” Warnick said. “Considering our caucus is being required to meet virtually during the upcoming session, it’ll be even more important to make efficient use of our limited time. As a consensus builder, I can lend my skills to move the conversations along on policies being considering — our own, as well as proposals from across the aisle.”
Warnick will continue to serve as Republican leader on the committee overseeing agriculture, water, and natural-resources policies. She will also remain on the Senate budget committee (Ways and Means) and the reorganized Housing and Local Government Committee.
Beginning in the 2021 session, Warnick will be joining the Senate subcommittee on Behavioral Health.
“Having served on various blue-ribbon commissions and task forces related to mental health, this appointment to the committee working on actual policy in the Legislature is welcome news,” Warnick said. “I’m looking forward to ensuring we focus our state’s resources to help people in need, especially in light of the challenges brought on by COVID.”