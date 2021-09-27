Support Local Journalism


Ellensburg Library hours are 10 a.m.,-6 p.m., Monday to Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday

For more information, go to www.ellensburglibrary.org

New Fiction

“The Bennet women,” by Eden Appiah-Kubi. Montlake, c2021.

“Dark roads,” by Chevy Stevens. St. Martin's Press, c2021.

“Hope, Faith, & a corpse,” by Laura Jensen Walker. Crooked Lane, c2021.

“The last chance library,” by Freya Sampson. Berkley, c2021.

“The moonlight school: a novel,” by Suzanne Woods Fisher. Revell, c2021.

“The perfect guests,” by Emma Rous. Berkley, c2021.

“The personal librarian,” by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray. Berkley, c2021.

“Surviving Savannah,” by Patti Callahan. Berkley, c2021.

“Thirst,” by Amélie Nothomb. Europa Editions, c2021.

“The women of Chateau Lafayette,” by Stephanie Dray. Berkley, c2021.

