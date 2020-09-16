A series of suspicious fires along the shoulder of Interstate 90 Friday have resulted in an investigation by the Kittitas County Fire Marshal and the Washington State Patrol.
Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue responded to the fires, located between exits 109 and 114 just after 8 p.m. Friday. KVFR Chief John Sinclair said seven individual starts were discovered when crews arrived on the scene.
“We got there and worked to get it extinguished,” he said. “We were able to have them out by 8:20 p.m.”
When crews arrived, Sinclair said the individual fires had started burning into one another, and crews identified a pile of irrigation pipe belonging to a local farmer. Six brush trucks were dispatched to the scene and a combination of KVFR and Washington Department of Natural Resources crews worked to protect the irrigation pipe while extinguishing the fires. No property damage was reported as a result of the fires.
Due to the nature of the fires originating individually along the side of the highway, Sinclair said the incident is being considered suspicious and is currently being investigated by the Kittitas County Fire Marshal and the Washington State Patrol. More details on the investigation will be reported as they are released by the investigating agencies.