Diana Lynn Gann

Diana Lynn Gann, 71, died August 7, 2022 in Ellensburg, WA. Diana was born August 4, 1951 in Seattle, WA. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, August 21st at 1:00pm at Upper County Community Church 2821 E. Railroad St. Easton, WA 98925. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefuneral.com

