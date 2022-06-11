...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive runoff continues.
* WHERE...A portion of south central Washington, including the
following county, Kittitas.
* WHEN...Until 200 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Water over roadways. River or stream flows are elevated.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 137 PM PDT, the public reported flooding in the advisory
area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
mainly rural areas of Northwestern Kittitas County and the
Elk Meadows Subdivision.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
A graveside service for Dr. Paul M. Schmitt will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at the Roslyn Cemetery Kiosk. Johnston & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Cle Elum has been entrusted with caring for Dr. Schmitt and his family. You are invited to read his complete obituary and leave condolences for the family at www.johnston-williams.com