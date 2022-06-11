Johnston and Williams logo

Dr. Paul M. Schmitt

A graveside service for Dr. Paul M. Schmitt will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at the Roslyn Cemetery Kiosk. Johnston & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Cle Elum has been entrusted with caring for Dr. Schmitt and his family. You are invited to read his complete obituary and leave condolences for the family at www.johnston-williams.com

