Johnston and Williams logo

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Judy A. Backlund

Judy A. Backlund, 73, longtime Ellensburg resident, passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022 at the Kittitas Valley Hospital in Ellensburg. A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 10, 2022 at the Rexinger’s Barn, 291 Aviator Lane, off Kittitas Highway. Judy will be laid to rest in a private family service at the IOOF Cemetery in Ellensburg. You are invited to read Mrs. Backlund’s complete obituary and leave condolences for the family at www.johnston-williams.com

Tags

Recommended for you