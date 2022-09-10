...HOT...BREEZY...AND DRY CONDITIONS TODAY ALONG THE EAST SLOPES
OF THE CASCADES...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
OR610, OR611, OR639, OR640, OR641, WA690, WA691, WA694, AND
WA695...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 610 East Slopes of Central
Oregon Cascades, 611 Deschutes National Forest -minus Sisters
Ranger District, 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon
Cascades, 640 Central Mountains of Oregon, 641 Lower Columbia
Basin of Oregon, 690 Kittitas Valley, 691 Lower Columbia
Basin, 694 Yakama Alpine District and 695 East Washington
South Central Cascade Mountains.
* WINDS...East to northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...Dry conditions with gusty winds could cause enhanced
fire weather behavior and allow existing fires to more easily
spread. Northeasterly component of the wind could also
complicate attack efforts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Linda Fine, 76, passed away surrounded by her loving family on August 9, 2022 after a difficult battle with cancer. A celebration of life reception will be held from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. today, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at the American Legion Hall on Craig’s Hill in Ellensburg. Arrangements have been entrusted to Johnston & Williams Funeral Home of Ellensburg — www.johnston-williams.com