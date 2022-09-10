Johnston and Williams logo

Linda Fine, 76, passed away surrounded by her loving family on August 9, 2022 after a difficult battle with cancer. A celebration of life reception will be held from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. today, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at the American Legion Hall on Craig’s Hill in Ellensburg. Arrangements have been entrusted to Johnston & Williams Funeral Home of Ellensburg — www.johnston-williams.com

