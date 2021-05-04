A VFW service officer will be available at Ellensburg Rodeo Post 683 in Kittitas, 106 S. Main Street in Kittitas, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, to assist veterans with filing for military-related claims, according to a news release from the VFW Post.
Contact Commander Al Bragg at 509.260.0534 to schedule an appointment.
This service is also available for surviving spouses of veterans. If you have questions or need assistance filing for benefits, contact Commander Bragg to schedule an appointment. Post 683 is here to assist Veterans and their families.
If you would like to join the VFW or Auxiliary, contact Bragg at 509.260.0534 or Auxiliary President Pat Cort at 509.929.4069 or email pcort2020@gmail.com.