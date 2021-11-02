Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Early vote totals show several close races, according to results posted on the Kittitas County Auditor’s website as of 8:14 Tuesday.

The Ellensburg City Council features one razer-close race, one relatively close and one with a comfortable margin.

Ellensburg City Council results are:

Council 2

• Nancy Goodloe, 1,452 votes (50.2%)

• Joshua Thompson, 1,426 (49.4%)

Council 3

• Adam Winn, 1,522 (52.5%)

• Barbara del Mar Robles, 1,361 (47%)

Council 1

• Nancy Lillquist, 1,844 (61.9%)

• Kip Storey, 1,126 (37.8%)

In the city of Kittitas races, three incumbents trail:

Kittitas mayor

• Richard Dean Hink Jr., 136 (58.8%)

• John B. Camarata, 94 (40.6%)

City of Kittitas Council 2

• Hannah Woodiwiss, 167 (76.9%)

• Farren Shirazi, 49 (22.5%)

City of Kittitas Council 3

• Tina L. Welker, 138 (63.8%)

• Jack E. Sypolt, 77 (35.6%)

The Roslyn City Council features two close races:

Roslyn City Council 6

• Janine Brodine, 127 (51.4%)

• Tom Missell, 120 (48.5%)

Roslyn City Council 7

• Nolan Weis, 139 (53.6%)

• Ellie Belew, 120 (46.3%)

Roslyn City Council 3

• Tom Uren, 194 (80.8%)

• Jenny Aurit, 46 (19.1%)

Neither face for Kittitas County Hospital District 1 board of commissioners is close:

Hospital District 1 Commissioner 3

• Erica Libenow, 4,321 (68.3%)

• Michael Barrow, 1,976 (31.2%)

Hospital District 1 Commissioner 5

• Matthew Altman, 4,823 (82%)

• James Choe, 1,014 (17.2%)

One Thorp School District race is as close as it gets:

Thorp School District Position 3

• Anne Cubilie, 177 (49.7%)

• David Muratore, 176 (49.4%)

Thorp School District Position 5

• Genevieve Gillman, 217 (64.7%)

• Tamara C. Holmes, 116 (34.6%)

In the Ellensburg School board race, the incumbent trails in the early vote count:

• Michael Rowley, 2,713 (54.9%)

• Hilda Peña Alfaro, 2,199 (44.5%)

The Cle Elum City Council features a race were write-in in staging a serious challenge:

Cle Elum City Council 7

• Elizabeth Kurtz, 165 (50.9%D)

• Write-in, 159 (49%)

Cle Elum City Council 5

• Steven Harper, 234 (71.5%)

• Ronald Wayne, 90 (27.5%)

Cle Elum City Council 4

• Jaimee Mosack 182 (54.6%)

• Mickey Holz, 148 (44.4%)

Cle Elum City Council 1

• John J. Glondo, 222 (62.7%)

• Stephen Malek, 129 (36.4%)

Among the various fire district races, two were contested:

Kittitas County Fire District 2 Commissioner 4

• Neil O’Neill, 3,532 (75.6%)

• Jason Tucholke, 1,105 (23.6%)

Kittitas County Fire District 7 Commissioner 3

• Justin Zipperer, 697 (58.4%)

• Russ Hobbs, 489 (41.0%)

There were two contested races among the water district seats:

Kittitas County Water District 3 Commissioner 3

• Kari McDonald, 42 (87.5%)

• Dan Wassell, 6 (12.5%)

Kittitas County Water District 7 Commissioner 1

• Vince Konkler, 53 (69.7%)

• Rick Towles, 22 (28.9%)

The election will be certified on Nov. 23.

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.